Cork football leagues starting to take shape ahead of Easter action

THERE’S a common thread running through teams in the lower portion of Division 1 in the Cork Credit Union League and that’s a lack of scoring punch up top.

Two teams, Ballincollig and Carbery Rangers, have still to get off the mark going into the fourth round series of nine this weekend while two others, Douglas and Kiskeam, have picked up one win apiece.

There are three teams on three points, Valley Rovers, Eire Og and Cill na Martra with St Finbarr’s on five and defending champions Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven with unblemished records after three wins each.

Low returns have been the feature of those sides struggling to make an impression. Ballincollig posted 1-3 in their opening game against Nemo, 0-6 against neighbours Eire Og and 0-8 against the Haven.

They’ll hope to rectify matters against Douglas in Douglas on Easter Sunday morning with the home side also finding it hard for scores despite defeating Kiskeam in their first outing by 1-8 to 0-7, but registering 0-7 and 0-4, when losing to the ’Barr’s and Nemo respectively.

Last season the pair met in a thrilling championship group game which ended level, the city side landing a massive Andrew Cotter equalising free for a 0-16 to 1-13 draw with Ballincollig making it to the semi-finals in the end.

Carbery Rangers have the distinction of being the division’s lowest scorers with a mere 0-14 from their three appearances and it doesn’t get any easier for them, when dual champions Nemo head west to picturesque Rosscarbery also on Easter Sunday.

Former Cork star Paul Kerrigan remains a formidable threat as does in-form Conor Horgan and with Nemo conceding less than 0-7 per outing Ross clearly have it all to do to arrest their poor early season form.

There are three games on Easter Saturday. The Haven are the joint highest scoring team in the section, including scoring five goals, and have the meanest defence which suggests Kiskeam could be in for a long afternoon down west especially if Mark Collins and Michael Hurley continue to impress.

The other two games look set to be closer affairs with the ’Barr’s heading west to Cill na Martra and Eire Og visiting Valley Rovers in Brinny.

After beginning with a draw against Valleys, the Togher club overcame Douglas and Carbery Rangers by scoring 0-8 on both occasions to record a one-point and five-point victories.

Cillian Myers-Murray is their scoring threat while Micheal O Deasuna is Cill na Martra’s equivalent and with the Gaeltacht club difficult to beat at home, this should be interesting.

And it’s the same for the other game featuring in-form Valleys, who join the Haven at the top of scoring charts, reflected in registering 1-19 last time out against Ballincollig.

There’s a crunch game in Division 3 with leaders Bishopstown, three from three, meet second-placed Dohenys, who are a point behind, in Dunmanway tomorrow night at 7.45.

FIXTURES: TONIGHT: Cork Credit Union Leagues: Division 2: Carrigaline v St Michael’s, Carrigaline, 8pm.

Division 4: St Vincent’s v Aghabullogue, Knocknaheeney, 7pm; Bandon v Kilshannig, Bandon, 8pm.

GOOD FRIDAY: Division 2: Newcestown v Aghada, Newcestown, 6pm; Clonakilty v Kanturk, Clonakilty, 8pm; Clyda Rovers v O’Donovan Rossa, Mourneabbey, 8pm; Fermoy v Ballingeary, Fermoy, 8pm.

Division 3: Mallow v Rockchapel, Mallow, 7.30; Dohenys v Bishopstown, Dunmanway, 7.45.

Division 4: Newmarket v Mitchelstown, Newmarket, 6.45.

Division 6: St Finbarr’s v St Nick’s, Togher, 7.15.

EASTER SATURDAY: Division 1: Cill na Martra v St Finbarr’s, Cill na Martra, 3pm; Castlehaven v Kiskeam, Castlehaven, 5pm; Valley Rovers v Eire Og, Brinny, 6pm.

Division 3: Knocknagree v Nemo Rangers, Knocknagree, 3pm.

Division 4: Naomh Aban v Iveleary, Ballyvourney, 3pm; Na Piarsaigh v Bantry Blues, Na Piarsaigh, 5pm.

Division 5: Adrigole v Ballinora, Adrigole, 4.30; Boherbue v Dromtarriffe, Dromtarriffe, 5pm; Millstreet v Ballydesmond, Millstreet, 6pm; Mayfield v Glanmire, Mayfield, 7pm.

Division 6: Kilmurry v Urhan, Kilmurry, 7pm.

Division 7: St Michael’s v Cullen, Mahon, 3pm.

EASTER SUNDAY: Division 1: Carbery Rangers v Nemo Rangers, Rosscarbery, 11.30; Douglas v Ballincollig, Douglas, 11.30.

Division 3: Castletownbere v Ilen Rovers, Castletownbere, 11.30; Macroom v Glanworth, Macroom, 11.30.

Division 5: Glenville v Kinsale, Glenville, 11.30.

Division 6: Buttevant v Kildorrery, Buttevant, 11.30; Cobh v Gabriel Rangers, Cobh, 12.30.

Division 7: Ballinhassig v Ballyclough, Ballinhassig, 11.30; Castlemagner v Aghinagh, Castlemagner, 11.30.