AUL: Cathedral Celtic hit Hibs for five goals in League 1

Cathedral Celtic 5 Hibernians 1

CATHEDRAL CELTIC continued their seemingly unstoppable march towards the League 1 title after brushing aside Hibernians with a 5-1 victory at the Mayfield Community School.

It was another vintage performance from the League 1 table-toppers who look like a side that can do nothing wrong at the minute.

To give credit where it's due, Hibernians did up their performance in the second period as they made a right go of it, but the league leaders had too much quality in the end.

Cathedral almost took an early lead when a hoisted effort from Robbie Cunningham was pushed onto the bar by Graham Murray before being cleared to safety. Dylan Kinahan did break on the left and from an acute angle, he failed to beat Jordan O’Connor.

And after Dean Cronin fired straight at O’Connor, Michael Peters did likewise at the other end when he swivelled to force Murray to save.

Hibernians’ Jason Cramer showed neat control before finding Moses Gianzelli whose low effort on goal was gathered comfortably by Jordan O’Connor.

Then, it took a sharp interception from Jordan O’Connor to prevent Gianzelli latching on to Alan Kinsella’s cross.

But the ice was broken on the half-hour when a low effort from William Corcoran found its way past Murray before nestling in the net.

Lovely build up play from Cathedral followed and ended when Peters worked it on for Derek Heaphy who fired narrowly wide.

Cathedral doubled their advantage though when Michael Peters twisted and turned outside the box before picking his spot to the top corner with a crisp finish on 35.

Five minutes later, it was 3-0 when Peters set William Corcoran up to drill home his second and his side’s third.

Then, with minutes to the break, Dylan Kinahan saw his dipping effort sail over from 25 yards out.

Cathedral threatened in the opening minutes of the second period, with Peters testing Murray who was forced to push away for a corner.

And when a clearance from a corner arrived for Robbie Cunningham, he rifled low, but narrowly wide from 20.

After a significant period of hustle and bustle as both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances, Hibernians did manage to claw one back, and what a wonderful goal it was.

Showing minimum back-lift, Brad Stapleton unleashed an unstoppable effort that soared up into the roof of the net on 66 minutes.

But Hibs’ elation was short-lived and they were rocked right back on their heels once again when from Cian Madden’s corner, Robbie Rourke looked unattended when he powered his header into the back of the Hibs net on 70.

Cian Madden side-stepped his marker before playing a lovely ball into space for Peters, but a very alert Murray pounced off his line in the nick of time to clear the danger.

Another swivel from Peters followed, but his aim at the target was off course on this occasion.

Hibs threatened minutes later with Brad Stapleton making Jordan O’Connor work hard to keep out his fizzing low effort.

Despite being 4-1 down at this stage, Hibernians refused to be bowed and following neat build up play, Stapleton took a steadying touch before seeing his effort whistled narrowly passed the far post.

But a lovely ball from Robbie Cunningham picked out Cian Madden who was unlucky to see his fine effort sail over from 25 yards out.

Cathedral opened up the Hibernians defence again soon after and when Murray blocked from Derek Heaphy’s effort, the loose ball came for Michael Peters who slammed home nonchalantly despite Murray getting a touch to it on 85 minutes.

Cathedral were playing like a side that wanted to finish with a flourish and it was Graham Murray who did well to stretch before grabbing hold to possession following a firmly struck effort by Cian Madden.

It mattered little though as there was no way back for Hibs while Cathedral enjoyed yet another convincing victory in League 1.

Cathedral Celtic's Johnny Sullivan (left) with Hibenians' Dean Cronin, accompanied by referee Steven Madine. Picture: Barry Peelo.

CATHEDRAL CELTIC: Jordan O’Connor, Robbie Cunningham, Evan Leahy, Johnny Sullivan, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Antonio Ntiu, Derek Heaphy, Michael Peters, Cian Madden and Dale Dalton.

Subs: William Corcoran for Dale Dalton (23), Kelvin Forde for William Corcoran (66), Seb Donovan for Antonio Ntiu (75).

HIBS: Graham Murray, Dylan Histon, Dean Cronin, Ian Crehan, Chris White, Aaron Hickey, Dylan Kinahan, Jason Cramer, Brad Stapleton, Alan Kinsella and Moses Gianzelli.

Subs: David O’Donoghue for Dean Cronin (35), Cathal Ryan for Dylan Kinahan (60), Paul Mooney for Moses Gianzelli (65).

Referee: Steven Madine.