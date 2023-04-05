AUL: Cathedral Celtic hit Hibs for five goals in League 1

Five minutes later, it was 3-0 when Peters set William Corcoran up to drill home his second and his side’s third.
But Hibs’ elation was short-lived and they were rocked right back on their heels once again when from Cian Madden’s corner, Robbie Rourke looked unattended when he powered his header into the back of the Hibs net on 70.
It mattered little though as there was no way back for Hibs while Cathedral enjoyed yet another convincing victory in League 1.
Jordan O’Connor, Robbie Cunningham, Evan Leahy, Johnny Sullivan, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Antonio Ntiu, Derek Heaphy, Michael Peters, Cian Madden and Dale Dalton.
William Corcoran for Dale Dalton (23), Kelvin Forde for William Corcoran (66), Seb Donovan for Antonio Ntiu (75).
Graham Murray, Dylan Histon, Dean Cronin, Ian Crehan, Chris White, Aaron Hickey, Dylan Kinahan, Jason Cramer, Brad Stapleton, Alan Kinsella and Moses Gianzelli.
David O’Donoghue for Dean Cronin (35), Cathal Ryan for Dylan Kinahan (60), Paul Mooney for Moses Gianzelli (65).
Steven Madine.