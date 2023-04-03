Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 09:12

A Darragh Bagnell goal wins this Munster Youth Cup semi final over Blarney United

The final will held in Turner's Cross in the coming weeks where Midleton go on to play Limerick outfit Aisling Annacotty AFC
Sean Connolly, Blarney United, has a shot on goal against Midleton. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Kieran Doherty

Blarney United 0 

Midleton 1

MIDLETON advanced to the final of the JAKO Ireland Munster Youth Cup Final when the defeated Blarney United by one goal to nil in an hard fought semi final at Lotamore Park Mayfield on Sunday afternoon.

The game was settled by Magpies Darragh Bagnell goal four minutes before the half time break, however, the Blarney manager Paul Connolly will be disappointed with the result as they were second best for large periods of the game.

The final will held in Turner's Cross in the coming weeks where Midleton go on to play Limerick outfit Aisling Annacotty AFC who had superb 3-0 victory against Villa FC from Waterford recently.

Both sides started the game very nervous and it took the first 15 minutes for them to settle, however, the Magpies Darragh Bagnell had the first real chance of the game, he found himself free inside the Blarney box, but he planted his header wide. 

The Blarney keeper Jack Forde had to be alert in the 20th minute when he had to intercept a terrific cross by the Magpies Evan Bolster. Blarney then came close in the 26th minute, Alex Lynch low effort beat the Midleton keeper Alex Howard, but Ian Vitali got back to clear the ball off the line. 

Lynch came close again to the breaking the deadlock two minutes later, but his powerful effort stung the hands of Howard. 

Darragh Bagnell, Midleton tries to shield possession from Blarney United defender Paul Omoshule. Picture: Larry Cummins. 
Then Darragh O’Shea danced his way into the Midleton penalty area in the 37th minute, however it took a very timely tackle by Eoin Higgins to take the ball of toes when he was just about to strike the ball. 

The Magpies took the lead 1-0 in the 41st minute, Bagnell made a superb run down the right wing, he cut in to unleash a unstoppable effort that flew past Forde in the Blarney goal.

The East Cork side started the second half on the front foot and Bolster forced a fine save from Forde two minutes from the restart. 

They had the ball in the net a minute later, when George Alumu broke free on the left side of midfield, however, it was narrowly ruled out for offside. 

Blarney had a glorious chance to get back on level terms in the 54th minute when Lynch found himself free inside the Magpies box, but he saw his low effort well saved by Howard. 

The Magpies could have increased their lead five minutes later, Darragh O’Brien controlled the ball inside the Blarney box, however, Paul Omoshule mad a very timely tackle to save the day for his side. 

Blarney to be fair kept plugging away and after a goalmouth scramble in the 67th minute, Fionn Hughes effort was saved by Howard. Midleton were always dangerous on the break and with the man of the match Alumu causing the Blarney back four problems of problems they held out to contest the final in the coming weeks.

BLARNEY UNITED: Jack Forde, Paul Omoshule, Brian Egan, Eoin O’Sullivan, Sean Connolly, Ross Hennessy, Joe Kiely, Daniel Blake, Alex Lynch, Finn Hughes, Darragh O’Shea.

Subs: Aidan Kelly for Kiely (53), Ben Carroll for Omoshule (80).

MIDLETON: Alex Howard, Nial Lang, Eoin Higgins, Ian Vitali, Dylan Maher, Evan McGrath, Evan Bolster, Cian Lambe, George Alamo, Darragh O’Brien, Darragh Bagnell.

Subs: Oisin Hayes for Bagnell (82).

Referee: Chris Maher ( Waterford).

Assistant Referee’s: Noel Purcell, PJ O’Keeffe ( Waterford).

