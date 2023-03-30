Cork Leagues: Big guns continue to set the pace in Division 1

THE weather impacted in the majority of games in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions League with low scoring the general order though Valley Rovers bucked the trend by posting an impressive 1-19 in their big win over Ballincollig.

There’s a familiar and expected look to the top of the table with heavyweights Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s all unbeaten after a third of the nine-game schedule completed.

The Haven and Nemo boast 100% records while the ’Barr’s are a point behind on five followed by three teams on three, Eire Og, Cill na Martra and Valleys while Douglas and Kiskeam have two apiece with Ballincollig and Carbery Rangers yet to get off the mark.

The Haven lead the way on scoring difference from Nemo, +28 compared to the city club’s +23, both overcoming conditions which could almost be described as winter football.

The west Cork had to battle all the way to deny Eire Og, prevailing by 1-7 to 0-8 in Ovens after Michael Hurley pounced for the only goal with the opening score for a 1-4 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

It remained close in the second-half with Daniel Goulding and Jack Murphy keeping the home side in touch and the Haven needed late points from captain Mark Collins and Jack Cahalane to preserve their perfect start to the league.

Nemo kick-started the pattern of low scoring encounters by overcoming neighbours Douglas by 0-10 to 0-4 with Paul Kerrigan and Conor Horgan to the fore on the scoring charts.

For the second successive game, the ’Barr’s managed to win by totalling a mere 0-8. It got them over the line against Douglas by the minimum margin in round 2, but the Togher club restricted Carbery Rangers to just 0-3 on this occasion.

They were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead at half-time after Cillian Myers-Murray accounted for all their scores and the ’Barr’s finished strongly with points from Colin Lyons, Luke Hannigan and Reece McInerney.

Valleys collected their first win by defeating under-strength Ballincollig by 15 points to continue their impressive form shown in the opening day draw with the ’Barr’s.

Cill na Martra, who are proving once again that they’re well able to mix it with the county’s leading clubs while operating in the third tier in the championship, edged Kiskeam by 0-9 to 1-4 with the ever- reliable Mike O Deasunaigh registering 0-7.

Division 2 is gearing up for a very tight promotion race as six clubs are separated by just two points and nobody has a 100% record.

Ballingeary and Clonakilty are in front on five points with the Gaeltacht club on +9 and Clon on +3 in scoring difference and they’re followed by Newcestown and unbeaten Carrigaline on four with Fermoy and O’Donovan Rossa on three apiece.

St Michael’s picked up their first points of the season with an impressive 3-12 to 1-8 win at home to Clyda Rovers and the PSFC newcomers can expect to drive on from here. Clyda and Aghada have yet to collect points.

Bishopstown are the pacesetters in Division 3 with a maximum return from three outings after a four-point win over visitors Castletownbere. Dohenys are next a point behind.

RESULTS Cork Credit Unions Leagues: Division 1: Nemo Rangers 0-10 Douglas 0-4; Eire Og 0-8 Castlehaven 1-7; Kiskeam 1-4 Cill na Martra 0-9; Ballincollig 0-7 Valley Rovers 1-19; St Finbarr’s 0-8 Carbery Rangers 0-3.

Division 2: Aghada 1-9 Fermoy 1-13; Ballingeary 2-8 Carrigaline 0-14; Kanturk 0-8 Newcestown 3-9; O’Donovan Rossa 1-10 Clonakilty 1-12; St Michael’s 3-12 Clyda Rovers 1-8.

Division 3: Nemo Rangers 1-11 Mallow 1-14; Ilen Rovers 0-6 Macroom 1-10; Glanworth 0-4 Knocknagree 1-12; Bishopstown 1-7 Castletownbere 0-6; Rockchapel 1-10 Dohenys 1-10.

Division 4: Na Piarsaigh 0-6 Iveleary 1-9; Kilshannig 1-11 Naomh Aban 0-8; Bantry Blues v St Vincent’s, Aghabullogue v Newmarket; Mitchelstown 1-9 Bandon 2-10.

Division 5: Kinsale 0-8 Adrigole 1-8; Glanmire 3-15 Glenville 2-9; Dromtarriffe v Mayfield; Ballydesmond v Boherbue; Ballinora 2-5 Millstreet 3-8.

Division 6: Gabriel Rangers 5-9 Kilmurry 5-10; St Finbarr’s 0-9 Cobh 0-9; Urhan 2-5 Kildorrery 0-11; St Nick’s 1-5 Buttevant 0-15.

Division 7: St James 1-11 Ballyclough 0-7; Castlemagner 0-13 St Michael’s 0-8; Cullen 0-5 Argideen Rangers 1-9; Aghinagh 2-9 Ballinhassig 1-8.