Cork v Waterford: Barry Walsh and Barry O'Flynn on song in 13-point win for Rebels

Kieran Murphy's side well on top in first championship outing
Cork's Conor McCarthy racing away from Waterford's David Comerford and Sean Mackey during the Electric Ireland Munster MHC clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

Cork 3-19

Waterford 0-15

Cork never trailed as they began their Electric Ireland Munster MHC campaign with a comfortable win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

Kieran Murphy’s side benefited from big displays by attackers Barry Walsh and Barry O’Flynn, who scored 2-5 and 1-7 respectively, but overall it was an accomplished team display in their first round-robin outing.

The home side settled well, with captain Ben Walsh – cousin of Barry – bringing his influence to bear at centre-back. However, while they raced into a three-point lead with scores from Barry Walsh, O’Flynn and Zack Biggane, their play was pocked with some cheap wides – the half-time tally would be 8-2 in that regard.

Two points in a minute from Conor Tobin and Seán Mackey got Waterford off the mark and they were level when Colm Hartley landed the first of a number of impressive frees. Cork had pushed 0-5 to 0-4 in front by the 14th minute, when the first goal established a cushion that would not be eroded.

Barry Walsh’s diagonal ball created the opportunity for O’Flynn to the right of the Waterford goal and he made space for himself before firing a shot across Leon Lannon and into the net.

Soon after that, Lannon did well to prevent a second goal after Seán Walsh had fashioned a chance for himself, but Cork didn’t have long to wait.

After Hartley’s fifth left it 1-9 to 0-9, Barry Walsh got his fourth of the night before he took a pass from Finn O’Brien 30 yards out and, after sizing up his options, he drilled a low shot past Lannon from midway inside the D.

A good score from midfielder Conor McCarthy left eight points between the sides, though Waterford almost raised a green flag as the half ended – Seán Mackey drew a superb stop from Cork goalkeeper Oisín Walsh, with Hartley converting the resultant 65.

While O’Flynn opened the second-half scoring within 12 seconds of the restart, Waterford replied with a pair of Hartley frees and Conor Tobin might have had a goal but for a strong block by corner-back Oier O’Callaghan. However, any revival was halted as Cork won a penalty when Seán Meade was fouled and Barry Walsh gave Lannon no chance from the 20m line.

Conor McCarthy’s second point opened up a ten-point lead and Eoin Barry’s impressive score from distance for Waterford was a brief respite from the Cork tide – O’Flynn did well to set up midfielder James O’Leary to make it 3-16 to 0-13 and then the full-forward brought his tally to 1-7 with a superb score and sub Ronan Dooley also registered.

Late Waterford goal attempts came to nothing as the game petered out amid a raft of substitutions, Cork with 13 points to spare at the end. They host Tipperary at the same venue next Tuesday.

In the evening’s other game, Limerick – who beat Waterford last week – were 2-22 to 0-20 winners over Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 2-5 (1-0 penalty, 0-4f), B O’Flynn 1-7, Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) 0-2, J O’Leary, Z Biggane, F O’Brien, R Dooley, P Walsh 0-1 each.

Waterford: C Hartley 0-11 (0-8f, 0-1 65), S Mackey 0-2, C Deevy, C Tobin 0-1.

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).  Subs: R Dooley (Douglas) for Meade, S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for Cronin (both 48), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for O’Brien (52), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) (both 56).

WATERFORD: L Lannon; T Ahern, D Ryan, L Lynch; E Barry, C O’Sullivan, A Hickey; D Comerford, C Carroll; P Walsh, S Mackey, G Power; A Regan, C Tobin, C Hartley.

Subs: C Lineen for Walsh (half-time), C Deevy for Barry (41, injured), E Burke for Hickey (47), P Power for Lynch (56), S Kelly for Hartley (59).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary).

