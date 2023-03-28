Cork v Waterford: Barry Walsh and Barry O'Flynn on song in 13-point win for Rebels

Cork 3-19

Waterford 0-15

Cork never trailed as they began their Electric Ireland Munster MHC campaign with a comfortable win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

Kieran Murphy’s side benefited from big displays by attackers Barry Walsh and Barry O’Flynn, who scored 2-5 and 1-7 respectively, but overall it was an accomplished team display in their first round-robin outing.

The home side settled well, with captain Ben Walsh – cousin of Barry – bringing his influence to bear at centre-back. However, while they raced into a three-point lead with scores from Barry Walsh, O’Flynn and Zack Biggane, their play was pocked with some cheap wides – the half-time tally would be 8-2 in that regard.

Two points in a minute from Conor Tobin and Seán Mackey got Waterford off the mark and they were level when Colm Hartley landed the first of a number of impressive frees. Cork had pushed 0-5 to 0-4 in front by the 14th minute, when the first goal established a cushion that would not be eroded.

Barry Walsh’s diagonal ball created the opportunity for O’Flynn to the right of the Waterford goal and he made space for himself before firing a shot across Leon Lannon and into the net.

Soon after that, Lannon did well to prevent a second goal after Seán Walsh had fashioned a chance for himself, but Cork didn’t have long to wait.

After Hartley’s fifth left it 1-9 to 0-9, Barry Walsh got his fourth of the night before he took a pass from Finn O’Brien 30 yards out and, after sizing up his options, he drilled a low shot past Lannon from midway inside the D.

A good score from midfielder Conor McCarthy left eight points between the sides, though Waterford almost raised a green flag as the half ended – Seán Mackey drew a superb stop from Cork goalkeeper Oisín Walsh, with Hartley converting the resultant 65.

While O’Flynn opened the second-half scoring within 12 seconds of the restart, Waterford replied with a pair of Hartley frees and Conor Tobin might have had a goal but for a strong block by corner-back Oier O’Callaghan. However, any revival was halted as Cork won a penalty when Seán Meade was fouled and Barry Walsh gave Lannon no chance from the 20m line.

Conor McCarthy’s second point opened up a ten-point lead and Eoin Barry’s impressive score from distance for Waterford was a brief respite from the Cork tide – O’Flynn did well to set up midfielder James O’Leary to make it 3-16 to 0-13 and then the full-forward brought his tally to 1-7 with a superb score and sub Ronan Dooley also registered.

Late Waterford goal attempts came to nothing as the game petered out amid a raft of substitutions, Cork with 13 points to spare at the end. They host Tipperary at the same venue next Tuesday.

In the evening’s other game, Limerick – who beat Waterford last week – were 2-22 to 0-20 winners over Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 2-5 (1-0 penalty, 0-4f), B O’Flynn 1-7, Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) 0-2, J O’Leary, Z Biggane, F O’Brien, R Dooley, P Walsh 0-1 each.

Waterford: C Hartley 0-11 (0-8f, 0-1 65), S Mackey 0-2, C Deevy, C Tobin 0-1.

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own). Subs: R Dooley (Douglas) for Meade, S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for Cronin (both 48), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for O’Brien (52), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) (both 56).

WATERFORD: L Lannon; T Ahern, D Ryan, L Lynch; E Barry, C O’Sullivan, A Hickey; D Comerford, C Carroll; P Walsh, S Mackey, G Power; A Regan, C Tobin, C Hartley.

Subs: C Lineen for Walsh (half-time), C Deevy for Barry (41, injured), E Burke for Hickey (47), P Power for Lynch (56), S Kelly for Hartley (59).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary).