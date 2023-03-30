Mixed bag: Reviewing the league campaigns for Cork's senior sides

CORK'S football, hurling, LGFA and Camogie managers have plenty to ponder following the conclusion of their respective National League campaigns.

Last weekend’s final round of league encounters, across four different codes, produced varying degrees of heartburn for John Cleary, Pat Ryan, Shane Ronayne and Matthew Twomey.

The county’s senior managers were left with plenty to ponder on a weekend of one Rebel victory out of four.

So, how are the Cork senior football, hurling, LGFA and Camogie teams faring ahead of the most important time of the year? Of that quartet, who is likely to make the biggest impact in their respective championships?

Shane Ronayne’s Cork LGFA seniors edged Meath 2-8 to 0-11 in the home county’s final league clash at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Eimear Kiely and Libby Coppinger goals proved crucial in a game played, at times, at championship pace. Although they had nothing to play for, Cork produced an excellent first-half and disappointing second-half display.

The Rebels ended their Division 1 league campaign in fourth place behind Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

Ronayne’s season has seen an influx of youth including Sarah Murphy, Abbie O’Mahony, Dara Kiniry, Anna Ryan, Lydia McDonagh, Sadhbh McGoldrick and Abigail Ring.

Despite missing out on a league final, the Cork LGFA seniors appear in better shape than 12 months ago.

Cork's Libby Coppinger is tackled by Meath's Katie Hawe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A five-week wait until the provincial championship gives Shane Ronayne plenty of time to work with his panel. Bottom line, Cork look capable of improving on last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final exit and mixing it with the favourites.

Matthew Twomey was absent from the Cork senior Camogie team’s first National League defeat at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

A Galway team requiring victory to join Twomey’s side in this year’s Division 1 League decider won 1-11 to 1-10.

Having registered impressive wins over Dublin, Clare, Tipperary and Kilkenny, Cork’s solitary league loss was a disappointment for mentors and players alike.

On the plus side, much like Shane Ronayne, Matthew Twomey’s senior camogie panel looks an improvement on this time last year.

Newcomers Orlaith Cahalane, Emma Murphy and Aoife O’Neill have increased competition for places.

A Cork senior panel also has seasoned veterans like Katrina Mackey, Pamela Mackey, Orla Cronin and Ashling Thompson making their way back from long-term injuries.

Cork are capable of avenging their solitary loss to Galway in the National League final and will be amongst the latter, Kilkenny and Tipperary in the shakeup for All-Ireland honours once again in 2023.

MIXED

‘A mix-bag’ was the apt term used by Cork senior football manager John Cleary to describe his county’s 2023 league campaign.

Cork were disjointed for much of the opening hour of last Sunday’s league meeting with Division 2 finalists and table-toppers, Derry.

Yet, a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback earned the Rebels a 1-14 to 1-14 draw and ended the Ulster champions perfect record.

Recent injuries to the likes of Brian Hurley and Maurice Shanley are cause for concern but Cleary’s decision to field a settled starting fifteen since the beginning of the year has had the desired effect.

A positive pre-season (including victory over a weakened Kerry) pre-empted a fourth-placed Division 2 finish behind Derry, Dublin and Louth.

Not being involved in a relegation battle for the first time in three years was a plus. League victories over Kildare, Limerick and Clare underline Cork’s steady progress during the league.

It hasn’t been all positive. The Meath and Louth defeats stand out as real disappointments but the overall curve is pointing upwards.

A good run in the Munster championship and pushing Kerry would act as the perfect foil for the group stages of the All-Ireland championship.

Cork are a long way off being considered contenders but reaching the knockout stages and taking a scalp or two is within Cleary’s side’s range this year.

Finishing top of an Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A that included All-Ireland champions Limerick was just reward for Pat Ryan and the Cork seniors.

Ryan’s first year in charge has been a positive one despite coming up short to Kilkenny in the league semi-finals.

As a result, a settled Cork team has every right to look forward with confidence to April’s Munster championship opener with Waterford.

Improving on last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Galway looks a probability rather than a possibility for the Cork senior hurlers.