Dylan Foley: Unity and the Billy Morgan factor vital in UCC's gritty Sigerson Cup triumph

IT may have taken extra time to eventually get the job done, but there seems to be something extra special about UCC's Sigerson Cup win at the WIT Sports Campus.

Played in driving rain and an accompanying howling wind, success number 24 for the College in the famous competition was hard-earned by a brave group of footballers from the Western Road, who remarkably had seen four of their six games go over the regulation 60 minutes.

Heroes all around in all areas of the pitch emerged with every passing game and one of the key men in the overall triumph, goalkeeper Dylan Foley, was honoured with the 96FM/C103 GAA Sports Star of the Month in association with Rochestown Park Hotel.

UCC’s Dylan Foley reacts to a save in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Foley had been a central figure all through the topsy-turvy journey that had begun ironically with a defeat to UL, a result which ultimately the Students overturned with a 1-16 to 0-16 win in the decider.

SPECIAL

In between the talented netminder made some crucial saves during a number of efforts during some nail-biting penalty shootouts.

"I suppose we made hard work of it at times during the campaign, but looking back now it was a special win by a special group of players," admits Foley.

"We must have broken our supporters' hearts so often during the season as there were so many ups and downs in most games. The Sigerson is an extremely tough competition to win as everybody knows.

"A lot of teams are at the same level so you need the rub of the green along the way. Thankfully it all went our way in the end."

Dylan Foley, Dr Con Murphy, Harry Canning CEO Bon Secours Hospital, Cork and Dr Paddy Crowley. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Under the astute guidance of Billy Morgan and co, UCC built up great spirit and unity, which Foley highlighted as crucial to their ultimate triumph.

"From day one, it has been drilled into us about unity. We are an extremely tight bunch, who are the best of friends on and off the field.

"We had to battle away in all our games. Both the first game and the final against UL were played in shocking weather conditions, that's the reality of Sigerson Cup football.

"We were looking good in the second half at one stage, but UL are a very good team and really got back at us.

"When we got into the dressing room after normal time, we rallied again and that sense of unity and collectiveness came to the fore.

We all knew we could count on one another to pull us through. Thankfully we got a good start in extra time and drove on from there."

Although not present at the celebratory function as he was on holiday, Billy Morgan's name was very much part of the conversation.

Dylan Foley was quick to sum up the contribution of the Cork legend.

"Words just can't describe what Baiilly has done for us. He is an exceptional motivator: an absolute legend. He is a hero of Cork GAA and UCC football," said the Éire Óg club man who was one of six UCC players to make the Sigerson team of the championship.

Now it's back to Éire Óg and the club scene. His club comrade Jack Murphy was UCC's Sigerson captain from the wing-forward berth.

"It's flat out now from now with games, but that's exactly what we all want. Let's hope it's going to be a good year for the club now."

He said the few weeks after the Sigerson Cup were hugely enjoyable as the College went on something of a victory tour.

He joins Ballygiblin's Shane Beston on the podium as he becomes the second winner of the 96FM/C103 and Rochestown Park Hotel monthly awards in 2023. The duo have certainly set a high standard with their national successes. Here's to more of the same as the year goes on!