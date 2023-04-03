Brian Barry Murphy aiming for hat-trick of league titles with Man City 

CORK'S Brian Barry Murphy and his Manchester City team are dreaming of a third Professional U21 Development League title in a row after they demolished local rivals Manchester United 6-0 at the Academy Stadium.

The coach, who moved to the Ethiad in 2021, is a key member of the behind the scenes team that works with Pep Guardiola as the club looks to enter a period of untold success.

The Manchester City Elite Development Squad under Barry Murphy has been tearing through teams this season and they won their last three games by an aggregate score of 11-1.

They are now battling Chelsea for the league title, with the two clubs currently separated by just one point with only six weeks left in the season.

“It is going to be a very exciting end to the season and we are so happy to have the chance to go and fight for a title which we won last season and the players at this club have to carry that expectancy and sense of expectation but be so clear in how we play and demonstrate how we look as a club,” he told City’s media team.

“That will be the challenge for us this season. Now, the more so, in this last period of the season where there is a want for the players to succeed.

"We have to understand on a daily basis what that takes when it comes to a game on a Saturday or Sunday, that we are as prepared as we can be.”

This is what it is all about for Barry Murphy, player development before silverware and trophies. His first task at the Etihad was taking over the Man City Under-18s that won the FA Youth Cup against Chelsea in 2020 and nine of those players are now under his watch, and some are already breaking into the senior team.

Luke Mbete-Tabu was included in the match-day squad for the Community Shield game against Liverpool last July.

Cole Palmer has made 19 first team appearances this year, and he recently scored for City during a 6-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup quarter finals.

Barry Murphy also looked after Shea Charles as he went from playing football with City’s U21s to the Northern Irish senior team.

He is now on the fringes of Guardiola’s first team squad after getting named as a substitute for a Champions League game against RB Leipzig at the Etihad.

In just two years the coach has established as one of the best for nurturing young players while winning trophies.

Barry Murphy has been recognised all over England, with QPR reportedly interested in making him first team manager last December.

At the moment for Barry Murphy, it’s all about looking after the players of tomorrow and making sure they deliver on the pitch.