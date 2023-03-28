Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers shows his experience at Mayfield Senior Draghunt

ANOTHER masterful front-running display from the consistent Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers showed all his experience to win the Mayfield Senior Draghunt on Sunday.

The Shanakiel Harriers hound trained by Barry O’Keeffe has been running consistently all season and by virtue of this win only trails championship leader and litter brother Authority by four points.

Credit to the host club they were rewarded for putting in hard work to their meeting as reports from the various vantage points suggested hounds were travelling at pace.

When the hounds showed on the finish the leader led and he held his advantage crossing the tape ahead of the consistent Blue Lad from Trina and Ken Long’s Southern/Carrigaline Harriers kennel.

Jamie’s Gem is having a great season and she snatched third ticket for Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne with Authority, Time Will Tell and Viper Whizz concluding the ticketing hounds.

There was a natural delight in the winner's camp after the draghunt with trainer Barry O’Keeffe praising his prize asset.

O’Keeffe said: “Great to see a genuine hound get his just reward and he has given us many years of fun over the years.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt Kieran Kearney’s Shanakiel Harriers hound Kilbrittain Girl is only one win away from promotion to the Senior ranks following her latest success.

In another good race to the tape the winner of High Maintenance from the James Greene Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers kennel.

Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers with Kilbrittain Girl winner of the Mayfield Senior Maiden Draghunt.

Last year’s Puppy All Ireland winner Sean T took an eye-catching third ticket that will give the father and son Griffin United training partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan plenty of hope for the coming months of the campaign.

The remaining placed hounds were Tiger’s Boy, Rock on Boy and Not Now Zola.

In the Puppy draghunt at the same venue Ashcroft of Northern Hunt made it two wins on the belt when he ran out an impressive winner from the Michael Crowley-trained Mountain Moonshine of Griffin United.

The John O’Callaghan-trained youngster certainly looks to have quality in the art of driving the hunt and finishing with power as his connections looked happy as he crossed the tape.

O’Callaghan said: “The kennel is presently is good form and we are delighted with all our hounds as they are giving their all and staying injury free is always the number one priority.”

Damien Wade has a decent pup in Slievemish Bounce and he returned to form to snatch third ticket.

Dave and Damien Kidney of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers have given many years of dedication to the sport and their latest young hound Samantha’s Show filled fourth.

The two remaining tickets went to Authentic from the winning kennel with Tomas and Chloe Murray’s Shanakiel Harriers trained Chloe’s Boy.

Mayfield Senior:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Authority (Northern Hunt); 5. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Viper Whizz (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden:

1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Sean T (Griffin United); 4. Tiger’s Boy ( Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Not Now Zola (Clogheen).

Puppy:

1. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 2. Mountain Moonshine (Griffin United); 3. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 4. Samantha’s Show (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Authentic (Northern Hunt); 6. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers).