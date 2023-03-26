Midleton and Ballincollig GAA clubs grieve the loss of Ger Glavin

MIDLETON and Ballincollig GAA clubs are mourning the passing of former player and mentor Ger Glavin.

The talented dual operator from East Cork enjoyed great success with Midleton during a golden era when they lifted four senior hurling titles between 1983 and '91. The highlight was an All-Ireland title in 1988 when they beat Athenry on St Patrick's Day, with Glavin coming off the bench that famous day in Croke Park.

He also captained the Magpies to a junior hurling county in 1984, the same season they landed the intermediate football crown.

It was a year to remember for the forward, as Glavin was one of three Midleton players along with Denis Mulcahy and Kevin Hennessy, who started for Imokilly when they captured the senior county.

Conor Counihan, Tadhg Murphy and Teddy McCarthy were to the fore for that impressive divisional outfit but Ger Glavin grabbed 1-3 from wing-forward against St Finbarr's in a superb county final victory.

Imokilly would win the county again two years later but with Midleton now promoted by virtue of the '84 intermediate county, the East Cork division met and beat the Magpies in the '86 senior semi-final.

Having moved to Ballincollig to start a family, Ger Glavin transferred to the Village and contributed as the Muskerry club battled to get promoted to senior, eventually winning the intermediate in 1994, after three final losses.

He remained heavily involved with the club after his retirement and was a hugely respected member of the community.

The notice on RIP.ie explained the GAA stalwart died following a battle with illness.

"The Death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Glavin, of Parknamore, Ballincollig, Cork/ Midleton. Ger passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 25th March 2023, following a bravely fought illness.

"Beloved husband of Siobhan (née O'Grady), loving father of Marie, Anne and Brian and adoring grandfather of Abbie and Kate. Predeceased by his father Phil, mother Margaret and brothers, Philip and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his sons-in-law Eoin and James, daughter-in-law Claire, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Anne, brother Willie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, his good friends and neighbours.

"Rest in Peace "Lying in repose at Crowley's Funeral Home, Ballincollig, Sunday (26th) from 5pm to 6pm for visitation. Requiem Mass Monday (27th) at 1.30pm in the Church of Christ Our Light, Ballincollig."