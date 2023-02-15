UCC grind out a 24th success in gripping Sigerson Cup final with UL

UCC 1-16 UL 0-16 (after extra time)

A 24th Sigerson Cup for UCC after an epic battle.

UL, runners-up in last year's decider, beat the College in the Mardyke in the opening round but were seen off in extra time in a rain-soaked and wind-swept showdown.

Extra time was as tense as you'd expect given the stakes and UCC won it in that first 10 minutes. With Brian Harnett prominent at midfield, they had the world of ball in the opening period, landing three points to UL's one, courtesy of Fionn Herlihy, Sean O'Connor and Mark Cronin, TG4's Man of the Match.

There was only a single point scored in the last 10 minutes, Dylan Geaney with a free in a move which saw UL reduced to 14 and they were deserving victors overall. There was a very strong Cork backbone to this outfit, captained by Éire Óg's Jack Murphy, with Fionn Herlihy, Maurice Shanley, Daniel O'Mahony and Bill Curtin making key plays along with Hartnett, Cronin and Cathail O'Mahony, who picked up an injury at the end of normal time.

UCC’s Shane Merritt and Daniel Walsh of the University of Limerick battle for a kick-out. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Gezo

UCC had been 1-8 to 0-6 ahead in the 35th minute after kicking three on the bounce after half-time, Nemo's Cronin with two and Geaney the other. However, they then endured a 15-minute spell where they were outpointed 0-7 to no score as UL turned the screw on the UCC kick-out.

Hemmed into their own half with UL securing possession in the air and on the deck, they lifted the siege with a Geaney free in the 50th minute. Only 0-13 to 1-9 down despite their struggles, they sprung back to life with livewire Herlihy skewing a goal chance just wide.

Undeterred Cronin levelled matters before a searing Cathail O'Mahony run yielded a quality point and a narrow lead.

Cathail O'Mahony was forced off with an injury. Picture: Patrick Browne

UL's Jack Coyne tied it up from the restart and in chasing him back the field O'Mahony limped off. It looked like sub Michael O'Gara had won it for UCC in injury time but Cork All-Ireland minor winner Darragh Cashman sent it to extra time with his second score: 1-12 to 0-15.

The College were after a dream start when a sliced O'Mahony free looped above Dylan Geaney who flicked the ball to the net. They nearly had a second goal after five minutes, Mark Cronin's soccer shot skimming just wide after an O'Mahony dinked pass skidded in behind the UL defence.

UCC were guilty of some sloppy tackling in the first quarter but the swirling wind hindered free-takers and the Limerick side couldn't convert all their chances. A Dylan Foley save with his legs from Daniel Walsh at close range also foiled UL. After 13 scoreless minutes, UCC found their groove again, O'Mahony, Killian Falvey and Fionn Herlihy with classy points from play, while Geaney and Mark Cronin split the posts from frees.

UCC forward Fionn Herlihy breaks past UL's Paul Keaney. Picture: Patrick Browne

This was UCC's fourth Sigerson since the ageless Billy Morgan got involved in 2009, while current mentor Paul O'Keeffe was at the helm when the College beat Castlehaven in the 2012 county final.

Former Cork boss Brian Cuthbert is also in this season's set-up as coach and UCC operated with an attractive blend of measured kick-passing and hard running throughout the competition, which was a credit to the Bishopstown club man.