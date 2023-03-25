Cork edge out Kilkenny with Fiona Nelligan and Claudia Keane hitting the net

Kilkenny 0-7 Cork 2-9

CORK finished strongly to beat Kilkenny away and to go joint-top of the Very Division 2B League group.

With one game to play against Wexford, they ensured they are in a good position for a place in the final. Kilkenny will have to sit back and wait until next weekend to see if they've done enough to get through.

In a close contest at Piltown, little divided the sides all through but goals proved crucial. Cork got two in the opening half through Fiona Nelligan and Claudia Keane, which was crucial to their victory.

Rachel Harty got the opening score after three minutes before Kilkenny took control with four points without reply, all from Danielle Morrissey, two from frees and two from play

Cork burst to life and they were back on level after Nelligan hit the net.

After 17 minutes, Cliona O'Leary edged Cork into the lead with a free and they kicked on as Keane's goal, followed by an Ellen Gunner point for the Cats, made it 2-2 to 0-5 at the break.

Kilkenny narrowed the gap on the restart through Morrissey before O'Leary clipped over a point from play. Morrissey and Lucy Allen traded points and the gap was three as we entered the final quarter.

Digging deep for the closing quarter, Cork began to wear down the Kilkenny challenge.

With their defence now on top, holding the Kilkenny attack well, Cork set about closing the game out.

Two O'Leary frees put five points between the sides. Now in the driving seat, Cork finished with points from Ciara Golden, Aoibhinn Kidney and Rose Murphy.

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Morrissey 0-6 (0-2 f), E Gunner 0-1.

Cork: C O'Leary 0-4 (0-3 f), C Keane, F Nelligan 1-0 each, R Harty, L Allen, R Murphy, A Kidney, C Golden 0-1 each.

KILKENNY: C Murphy; J O'Dea, H Scott, J Cass; K O'Byrne, R Phelan, N Leahy; M Kennedy, K McCluskey; L Greene, L Gunner, A Cantwell; A Grace, D Morrissey, E Mulhall.

Subs: C Doheny for A Grace, D Quigley for E Mulhall, E Hughes for A Cantwell, R Brennan for L Leahy, V Homes for E Gunner, A Shefflin for A O'Dea.

CORK: S Beausang; A Moloney, C Ring, E Flanagan; T McCarthy, M Ring, L O'Sullivan; R Harty, A Cashman; C Keane, L Allen, C O’Leary; L Homan, C O'Callaghan, F Nelligan.

Subs: A O'Callaghan for T McCarthy, R Murphy for F Nelligan, O Mullins for C Keane, C Dooley for C O'Leary, N O'Leary for A O'Callaghan, C Golden for L Homan, A Kidney for C O'Callaghan.

Referee: Karol Collins (Galway).