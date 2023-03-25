Cobh Ramblers showed guts to battle from two down and draw at Finn Harps

COBH Ramblers came from two goals down to claim a well-earned point on the road against Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night.

A pair of Jack Doherty goals in the second half saw Ramblers secure a share of the spoils with a 2-2 full-time result and bring something back from the long journey from Donegal.

Speaking to The Echo, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan reflected on the draw to Harps with mixed feelings about starting poorly, before his side reacted well in the second half and finished the game strongly.

“Once you park that and you look at the response and our ability to pull ourselves back into the game and essentially be disappointed that we didn’t come away with all three points. It shows how much quality and how much character is there, that they were able to swing it around.

“The lads themselves knew in the dressing room that the first half performance was completely and utterly unacceptable.

CHARACTER

“It was up to them each as individuals to go out and redeem themselves in the second half. They certainly did that. Throw in Jack’s penalty miss on top of things and his response to come back with two goals shows character in him as well.

“All over the field, there were fellas who were annoyed for the culpability in the first two goals and just determined to redeem themselves. Thankfully they managed to do that.

“So it shows tremendous character and it shows where we are at as a team as well. That we are coming away from Ballybofey disappointed that we haven’t got three points.

“ For a team that finished bottom of the league last year, for us now to be at a stage where that is our mindset shows the ambition now within the group I think.

"Still mixed feelings towards it I suppose. We had an absolutely awful start, which is extremely frustrating considering how much time and planning and effort we put into the trip.

We knew how long a trek it was up there, so we did everything we could to give us the best possible chance.

“Just for whatever reason, it didn’t work out and we conceded two incredibly sloppy goals, two of the worst goals I’ve ever been involved in conceding really.”

Ramblers are back on home soil in league action next Friday when Bray Wanderers make the trip to St Colman’s Park. Cobh also commence the month of April with a home fixture in a Munster Derby clash against Waterford FC.

Both teams are expected to be strong promotion contenders, so they promise to be two stern tests for Cobh.

Given the belief and the character within the Ramblers group this season, they will be hoping to rise to those challenges