Cork Darts: Joshua Tree pick up Premier Division points away to the Groves

THE third series of matches were played last week and with just two more rounds of games to be played the race is surely on to qualify for a knockout spot.

Joshua Tree certainly did the positive as they travelled away to the Groves 2 and came away with four points from the meeting in their Premier Division clash.

Trevor Keating opened with a 3-1 win over home player Tony Twomey and he was followed by a very much in-form William Goulding who had a 3-0 success over Steve Casey and Eddie Keating made it three from three for the Josh as he accounted for Groves third man Mark Farrell also 3-0.

The fourth game on the card also went the way of the Joshua Tree as Jonathon McCormack won 3-0 against Mick Lynch but it was the Groves who had the final say as veteran player John O’Callaghan was unbeatable as he won 3-1 with a top class showing.

Also in the Premier Division, Cow won 3-2 away to the Riverstown Inn, Quinlans were 4-1 winners over the Top of the Hill while Ma Dullea’s went down at home against the Groves 1 by a 3-2 scoreline.

The First Division Shield saw the Gallows 1 account for the Old Reliable by 4-1 while the Local had a 3-2 home win in their meeting with Aunties, also O’Cionnaighs were very impressive in their 4-1 win at home against recent First Division Cup winners the Gallows 2.

Whitewash of the night this week goes to the Muskerry Arms who accounted for a 5-0 in their away clash with a hapless Joshua Tree in their Second Division shield meeting.

Also in the Second Division, whitewash specialists the Red Cove Inn went very close again last Monday as they hit the Local 4-1 and the Cotton Ball also were 4-1 winners at home against the Maple Leaf while Carrigaline GAA were 3-2 home winners against Hennessy’s.

Over in the Third Division, it was the Residence who had the top scoreline as they were 4-1 better than Walsh’s Sports Bar, Tower accounted for the River Lane at home by 3-2 and Ma Dullea’s put up the same score in their home game against Jack Fords.

The Pat Corcoran Memorial Individual Championship will return this coming Easter Monday and will be played for at the Glen Rovers Football and Hurling club with all entries confined to players who are operating in the First, Second and Third Division leagues.

Entries for the competition will be taken at the venue only up until 2.45 with first darts on the oche at 3.15pm.

Also on the day there will be a singles competition for Premier players with entries accepted from 3.15 and also a youths singles event with entries taken from 1pm with first darts at 1.30pm.