Cork camogie ace Laura Treacy on the importance of a winning habit 

SUNDAY: Very National League Division 1A: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 12pm.

IT'S hard to believe that Cork’s Laura Treacy has yet to win a national league medal with her county.

Remarkably, 2013 was the last time Cork took that silverware. Since then, Kilkenny have five titles, Galway three, with the 2020 campaign cancelled due to the pandemic.

Just how important is it for Cork to win that league title this year?

"I’ve never won a league. The last time they won I was in my leaving cert, and I wasn’t playing in the league or something like that. So, I don’t have a league medal.

"I think winning is important and it’s been a long time since Cork have lifted a cup so obviously I would think it would build momentum in the right direction.

We want to win games and by winning games that means we’re performing and we’re going after performance a lot.

"Hitting the targets that Liam Cronin (the coach) is giving us, we’re looking at that and once we perform we should get a win if we’re hitting those targets. So, I haven’t even thought about a league final as such. After each game, the next game is along the way and then the next one so it's been great first of all to have so many games.

"The new structure of the campaign is very much a positive one. You’re getting to play all the teams and there’s plenty of games, so girls are getting game time. I think winning in itself is important.

Laura Murphy of Kilkenny is fouled by Laura Treacy of Cork. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Another win against Kilkenny gave us another boost, gave us other things to work on, that we can learn from and bring them to the next game against Galway this weekend. And perform again against Galway at the weekend is all that I’m thinking at the moment but in looking to the future I guess winning a league would be… it would be nice.

MOMENTUM

"It’s a long time since we’ve actually gone away and won a national league, obviously, it’s been years and years, and it’s been a long time since we’ve walked up the Hogan Stand steps. So, winning is important you know just for good momentum and stuff. So, looking forward to it but we obviously have to keep focusing on each game and then after that winning will take care of itself."

Galway will throw everything at Cork on Sunday in their final group game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They still have a chance of qualifying if they win and Kilkenny defeat Tipperary. Realistically if both Galway and Tipperary win, Tipp will go through on scoring difference as they are currently +26 ahead of Galway. So, a win is imperative for the women from the West and then they’ll hope Kilkenny do them a favour.

Galway didn’t set the pitch alight in their 1-14 to 0-9 win over Dublin last Saturday. When you consider that Cork beat the same opponents 3-17 to 0-5 in their opening round and have improved steadily since it’s hard to see a Galway victory. There is competition for places in the Cork squad once their injuries recover.

Bring back in Katrina and Pam Mackey and Orla Cronin in the short term and there are three players that lined out against Kilkenny looking over their shoulder. The likes of Orlaith Cahalane is getting strong game time, Fiona Keating is back to her best, Cliona Healy likewise.

Cork’s Emma Murphy in action against Kilkenny’s Tiffanie Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Cork won’t be taking their foot off of the pedal. Matthew Twomey asserted that Galway, who denied them in last year’s League final, could not expect any favours, even though it would take a drastic turn of events for his side not to make the decider for a second year in a row.

“Every game we want to test out something new,” Twomey declared. ‘’We need more games. It’s all about games this time of the year.

“We certainly won’t be putting the white flag up. We’ll be going out strong again and having a cut off it, especially down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. How many opportunities do you get to play in the Páirc."