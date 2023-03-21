Cork City strike late to defeat Waterford and set up Munster Senior Cup final with Cobh

Waterford 1 Cork City 2

CORK City advanced to the Munster Senior Cup final after a dramatic win against Waterford at Ozier Park on Tuesday night. A late Cian Baragary goal sets up a repeat of last year’s final where City will take on Cobh Ramblers.

Despite playing nearly 80 minutes with 10 men after goalkeeper Aaron Mannix was sent-off, City were the better side throughout and deserved to seal their place in this year’s final.

Even though City made seven changes to the side that lost to Shelbourne last Friday, there was still a strong feel to the starting 11. There were many recognisable names in the City team with the likes of Cian Coleman, Barry Coffey and Jonas Hakkinen all included.

Colin Healy’s strong selection was perhaps influenced by the fact that City are not involved in competitive action this weekend as a result of the international break. The City manager probably felt he could use this fixture as a way of maintaining players’ match fitness, as well as give players like Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh and John O’Donovan game time.

Cork City's Tunde Owolabi is tackled by Waterford's Dean Larkin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Waterford made 11 alterations from their last outing against Bray Wanderers. Unlike City, the home side are in league action this weekend, and Danny Searle’s selection was a clear indication of where his priorities lie with the club facing Treaty United this coming Friday.

Although the windy wet weather conditions made it difficult for both sets of players, both teams were trying to get the ball on the deck. Credit must go to the ground staff at Ozier Park for the way the pitch was holding up despite the continuous downfall of rain, which had begun in the afternoon.

City’s evening became more challenging in the 12th minute when goalkeeper Aaron Mannix was giving his marching orders for what appeared to be a handball outside of his penalty area.

The sending-off forced Healy into making an early change with Daniel Krezic being replaced by substitute goalkeeper Daniel Moynihan, for an unexpected first-team debut for the club’s U19 keeper.

Despite having a numerical disadvantage, City responded in a positive manner. Tunde Owolabi collected the ball on City’s right-hand side before driving at the Waterford defence and forcing a save from Tom Donaghy.

That opportunity seemed to give Owolabi confidence and it wasn’t long before the City player had his side in front with a smart finish from the player at the back post.

City’s lead was short-lived when Waterford were awarded a penalty. It was almost a dream debut for Moynihan with the keeper saving from Wassin Aouachria. However the keeper was deemed to have been too far off his line for Aouachria’s initial strike, and the Waterford player made no mistake from the retaken penalty.

Waterford’s strong start to the second half did not derail City, and the players deserve a lot of credit for the effort they were putting in. Despite being a man down since the 12th minute, the players did not look fatigued and must be applauded for their work-rate. Owolabi continued to threaten and forced another good stop from Donaghy.

The Waterford keeper was called into action again to prevent Cian Murphy from getting on the scoresheet, as City went in search of that winning goal.

That winning goal arrived with one minute remaining when Bargary deservingly sealed his side’s place in the final.

Wet and windy conditions between Cork City and Waterford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

WATERFORD: Donaghy; Sobowale (Conn-Clarke 54), Warren, Cantwell, Larkin; McMenamy, Mansfield, Parsons (Flynn 62); Oluwa, Aouachria, Akachukwa.

CITY: Mannix; Walker (Honohan 73), Coleman, Hakkinen; O’Donovan, Coffey, Winbo, Krezic (Moynihan 12), Varian; Owolabi (Murphy 73), O’Brien Whitmarsh (Baragary 73).

Referee: S Grant