The Longshot: Snubs not subs more concerning for Pep

CHELTENHAM week wasn’t the complete disaster it usually is for me and I ended up being down just a crisp €20 note by the end of it. Inexplicably failing to back The Real Whacker and Langer Dan were the low points.
It was good to hear that some of you out there got on a bit better. John Arnold, well known toreaders, got in touch to tell us there was some cheering at the telly going on a few miles north of the city on Thursday, thanks to an extraordinary coincidence.
“A few people around Bartlemy and Rathcormac won a few bob on the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Hurdle in Cheltenham,” according to John.
That race is named in honour of trainer Henry de Bromhead’s boy, who so tragically died when he fell from his horse at races on Glenbeigh beach in Kerry last summer.
“On Tuesday the Closutton Syndicate’s Shewearsitwell ran in the race [the other mares’ hurdle] won by (de Bromhead’s) Honeysuckle. The horse won at Christmas with a poignant victory just a few days after one of the syndicate’s members, Denis Barry, had died.
“Denis was involved in horses and ponies all his life, breeding, racing, training, selling and buying. He was our publican here in Bartlemy but in 2009 he had a horrendous fall while taking part in a charity ride in Lismore.
“His injuries left him paralysed from the neck down. He spent time in the Mater in Dublin, in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire and spent the last number of years in St Finbarr’s Hospital in Cork.
“Despite his awful injuries Denis was positive always. An ambulance was bought locally for him a few years back so he was able to come to races, drags, hunts, etc.He was a mad racing fan and was a proud member of the Closutton Syndicate– and they had great fun with Shewearsitwell. The most amazing coincidence though is with the other Mares’ winner You Wear It Well, no relation at all of Shewearsitwell.
“Years back PJ O’Mahoney from Midleton was a jockey in England. He came back home and bought Glendonagh House in Dungourney where he bred horses – Silver Kumar was one stallion he had there. One filly foal bred by PJ was named Julie’s Birthday (born on his daughter Julie’s birthday). Denis bought Julie’s Birthday and a daughter of hers was Katie Kumar – raced by Denis.
“Katie Kumar was the dam of As An tSli and in turn she was dam of Annie’s Answer who was sold by Denis. That mare, Annie’s Answer, is the dam of You Wear It Well.”
It’s no wonder that plenty of Denis’s pals had a few bob on it as Dunmanway’s Gavin Sheehan guided it home at 16/1.
“Although we all miss Denis so much his memory and legacy will live on,” says John. “What makes it even more poignant is the fact that Denis never knew his own father – he was killed after a fall from a horse while out hunting in 1949, a few months before Denis was born.”
QUALIFICATION for the European Championships in Germany next summer begins this week, although we will have to wait until next Monday to kick off our campaign against France in Dublin. It will be a tough campaign, with two other former winners in the Netherlands and Greece also in our group.
Ireland and Latvia are two of six European sides not in competitive action this week, and so they have decided to play each other tomorrow evening for a tune-up.
The Baltic side are ranked 133rd in the world, and the majority of their players perform in the domestic league, but they did achieve promotion from Group D in the Nations League last year.
Evan Ferguson is surely going to start up top for Stephen Kenny after two late sub appearances against Norway and Malta last November.
The 18-year-old bagged brace for Brighton in their 5-0 FA Cup victory over Grimsby on Sunday, bringing his tally to seven and four assists this season for the upwardly mobile club on England’s south coast.
Ireland are 2/7 to win, the draw is 9/2 and a Latvian upset (they should have plenty of local fans) is 13/1. Ferguson is 7/2 to score the first goal (and 33/1 for a hat-trick) with Cork’s Chiedozie Ogbene 4/1.
IT has been announced by the USPGA that this week’s WGC Matchplay event will be the final edition, and that might bring an end to the format on the US tour.
Some players take to head-to-head better than others. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler (10/1) edged out Kevin Kisner last year, after finishing runner-up in 2021.
The tournament takes place in front of partisan fans in Austin, in Sheffler’s home state of Texas.
Kisner will also be in with a shout as he has won the event once (2019) while he has also had a pair of runner-up performances (2018 and last year), which makes his odds of 100/1 worth noting.
Two-time winner Jason Day has been returning to form this season and is rated 35/1. Rory McIlroy has won this once (albeit on a different course in California in 2015) and is 12/1, just ahead of 2017 runner-up John Rahm on 14/1. Norwegian Victor Hovland is quite big at 28/1.
FORMER Masters runner-up Jason Day has all but qualified for Augusta following a fourth straight top-10 finish on the PGA Tour at Bay Hill a few weeks back, and followed that up with a 19th in the Players.
That form and in a format he favours means 35/1 looks like a decent price on the 35-year-old Aussie for the Matchplay.