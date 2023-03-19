Cork squeeze past Galway on the back of goals from Lucy Allen and Fiona Nelligan

Cork 2-15 Galway 3-9

CORK had to work hard before victory was secured over Galway in the Very Division 2 B National League at Castle Road.

Galway, with two games already played, came to Leeside in search of their first victory and they showed huge determination all through as they asked a lot of questions of a Rebel outfit who overcame Tipperary in their first-round game.

Galway, having won the Intermediate All-Ireland title last season, fielded a new-look side and although losing out they will no doubt take a lot of positives from a game they were in until the final minutes. A Cork goal on 59 minutes finally helped put daylight between the sides in a hard-fought victory.

Galway led by two points at the interval having played with the aid of the strong wind, two goals in the space of 50 seconds edged them into the lead after they trailed Cork 0-3 to 0-1, Mairead Dillon and Lucy Allen having opened the scoring for their respective sides.

Cliona Dooley and Chloe Broderick exchanged points as the sides remained level. Cork, with Niamh O’Leary as an extra defender, held their lines under a lot of pressure.

At the other end of the pitch Cork created two goal chances, Cliona Dooley’s effort went over the bar for a point to edge Cork one ahead before Lucy Allen’s shot flew the wrong side of the post.

Cork's Lucy Allen blocks down this clearance by Galway's Joanne Daly. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mairead Dillon edged Galway in front with a goal and from the puck-out they turned over Cork for Caoimhe Broderick to finish to the net to put Galway six points clear. Cork didn’t panic, Rachel Harty and Lauren Homan with points kept the scoreboard ticking over and with the defence settling they shut down the danger. Still, Broderick converted a free to put them five points clear with five minutes to the break.

Up front, Fiona Nelligan’s pace was causing the Galway defence a lot of bother and she struck for Cork's opening goal with five minutes to the break. The hosts finished the half strong, Cliona O'Leary converted a free but Sorcha McGinley replied, 2-5 to 1-6 in the visitors at the whistle.

Inside five minutes of the restart, Cork were level thanks to Allen and Nelligan's points. The defence helped them get on top in the third quarter. Leanne O’Sullivan, Niamh O'Leary and Aoife O'Callaghan worked hard and ensured the ball was moved fast up the field. At midfield, captain Harty was on top and three points without reply put Cork 1-11 to 2-5 in front as the game entered the last quarter and what a battle we had.

Galway, showing huge hunger, cut the gap to a point with two in a row. Cork responded with a Homan free and one from play to again go three up but back came Galway with Mairead Dillon’s goal effort just going over the line: level pegging and all to play for.

Cliona O'Callaghan nudged Cork back in front with 58 minutes on the stop-watch. Galway attacked from the restart but after winning possession Leanne O'Sullivan sent a pin-point delivery to Homan, who off-loaded to Allen who emphatically finished from close range.

Now four points in front, all Cork had to do was not concede a goal. Galway won a free Chloe Broderick pointed to the sound of the full-time whistle after a tough test.

Scorers for Cork: L Allen, F Nelligan 1-2 each, L Homan 0-4 (0-2 f), C Dooley, C O'Leary, C O’ Callaghan 0-2 each, R Harty 0-1 f.

Galway: M Dillon 2-2, C Broderick 0-4 (0-3 f), C Lynskey 1-0, C Reilly 0-2, S McGinley 0-1.

CORK: C Buckley; E O'Donovan, A Walsh, N O'Leary; L O'Sullivan, A O'Callaghan, L Doyle; A Cashman, R Harty (c); R Murphy, L Allen, C O'Leary; F Nelligan, L Homan, C Dooley.

Subs: M Ring for L Doyle (h-t), C O'Callaghan for C Dooley (38), T McCarthy for A Walsh (43), E Flanagan for C O'Leary (53), L Hallihane for A O'Callaghan (inj 55).

GALWAY: C Higgins; R Kelly, R McPhilbin; L Burke, C Lawless, K Mannion, J Daly; K Coleman, M Gannon; C Broderick, A Lynskey, S McGinely; C Dolan, C Lynskey, M Dillon.

Subs: K Somers for M Gannon (h/t), R Hughes for C Lawless (h/t), C Reilly for S Mc Ginley (45).

Referee: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).