UCC collect National Futsal title after cracking final with NUIG

A superb team performance resulted in UCC women’s soccer being crowned National Futsal Champions at the Kingfisher Centre in Galway.

In a group of four which consisted of NUIG, DKIT, TUD and UCC, the latter produced some excellent performances throughout the day which landed them a spot in the final against the hosts NUIG.

UCC players Emma O’Connor (Wilton United), Hannah Walsh, Jesse Mendez and Aoibheann Donnelly (Cork City) after the Futsal soccer victory.

With NUIG slight favourites having eight National League players on their squad and playing well all day, you could never write off Steve O’Keeffe’s side who were superb throughout.

The Cork side qualified for the finals in Galway back in January when they topped their group in the qualifying stages which were held in UCC. This gave them a spot in the finals, making them one of the favourites.

They kicked off the campaign this week when they faced DKIT in the first game. They enjoyed a 7-2 victory with goals from Abi Willenbring, Aoibheann Donnelly, Ruth Hendrick, Jesse Mendez, Aoife Slattery, Shaunaugh McCarthy and Reidin Kimberley O’Shea. Some superb footwork from Mendez, Donnelly and Claire Nevin gave them huge confidence heading into their second game.

Up next was a clash with Galway which saw UCC lose 5-3. While they played well and had great goals from Donnelly, O’Shea and Willenbring, Galway were more clinical and deserved their win.

Heading into the final group game, UCC had to win against TUD and this they did in style. A hat-trick from the impressive Donnelly and a goal a piece from Slattery and O’Shea gave them a 5-2 victory.

An injury to goalkeeper and captain Hannah Walsh kept her out of this game but Emma O’Connor filled in and did superbly and UCC booked themselves a spot in the final.

The final was tense from start to finish as it featured two top sides. Already beaten by Galway earlier in the competition, UCC knew they had to be on top of their game and they sure were.

An early goal from Nevin who showed superb feet to finish, allowed UCC to relax and gain composure as the game ran out. Galway did manage to get an equaliser but UCC never panicked and Willenbring struck the winner midway through the second half as she got on the end of a great ball in from Slattery.

A few chances fell to both teams in the dying moments with Donnelly and Nevin coming close. At the other end Walsh, back in goal, pulled off some great saves which eventually gave her the Player of the Match award.

A superb game which resulted in UCC being crowned champions with a 2-1 victory.