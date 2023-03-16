GAA fanatic Brendan Wade remembered in Castlemartyr

IT’S fair to say that every GAA club across the county has an abundance of characters and personalities that bring their very own skill set to their beloved club.

Unfortunately in recent years many have passed on to their heavenly home, but are still dearly remembered by their colleagues.

One such man is the late Brendan Wade, a Castlemartyr native and a man who was known across the Imokilly barony and further afield.

Brendan passed away during covid times in March 2021, but on the occasion of his second anniversary, his memory was again brought to the fore as members of his family gathered at Castlemartyr GAA headquarters Paddy Walsh Memorial Park for a photocall next to the seat in his honour. Present were Brendan’s sisters Geraldine, Lora, Oonagh, Rose, and Martina along with Castlemartyr club president Christy O’Sullivan.

As a GAA follower, Brendan had few equals. He was the original memory man, the 'phone a friend' guy, who had every statistic, every fact, every score, and amazingly every team line-up in his very own time tunnel.

The legendary Brendan Wade.

Discussions and debates may take place, which may eventually lead to a strong difference of opinion, but one always knew Brendan would settle any queries — he had the answer and invariably his answer was always the right one.

The man had an encyclopedic mind and everyone knew Brendan was the ultra-reliable reference point.

He backed up all his knowledge with a huge collection of match programmes, paper cuttings, and scrapbooks.

Brendan loved his match days away — following Cork teams, cheering them to the glory, and savouring the celebration afterwards, where he was the life and soul of many a party.

He was a very proud Castlemartyr and Cork man and always defended the red jersey of club and county in conversation at home and away..

It’s appropriate that the seat which bears his name, presented to the club by his family, is now located in a prime vantage point looking on to Castlemartyr’s superb playing surface.

Brendan would be very proud of the club’s progress on and off the field and no doubt is still looking down from his vantage point in the heavens, cheering on the reds.

Brendan may have departed this life, but he will also always have a seat of honour in a place with which he had a lifetime affinity and enjoyed so many matches in the company of so many of his great friends.

There was after all only one Brendan Wade — the memory of 'the Wader' will always live on!

Rest in peace Brendan.