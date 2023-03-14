Cork Draghunting: Authority still on top after three wins in a row

AUTHORITY of Northern Hunt made three wins on the belt with another classy display in the Griffin United Senior Draghunt at Whitechurch on Sunday.

Trained by John O'Callaghan the reigning champion showed his class once again when it mattered on the finish to cross the tape ahead of the consistent Trina and Ken Long-trained Blue Lad from the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club.

Captain James has brought many years of fun for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Barry O’Keeffe and he ran another cracking race to fill third place.

The Clogheen trio Jamie’s Gem, Not Now Joy and Jamie’s Lady filled the remaining tickets in a good open draghunt.

John O’Callaghan was naturally elated with his hound's incredible start to the season.

"Always nice to get a win but look it’s not easy as all trainers put in serious work with their hounds and at the moment Authority is running to form."

John O’Callaghan and Ciara McSweeney with Authority of Northern Hunt winner of the griffin United Senior Draghunt at Whitechurch.

In the Senior Maiden Draghunt, the biggest cheer of the day was reserved for winner Dublin Pike Lass of Kerry Pike/Fair who landed the spoils in style.

The winner was in the kennels of the late Donie Duggan who gave him to club colleague Tristan Herlihy before his death last year.

In a driving finish the winner crossed the tape ahead of the Kieran Kearney-trained Kilbtittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers with High Maintenance from James Greene Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers filling third ticket.

For the winning trainer Tristan Herlihy, it was an emotional day.

I got this hound to look after from Donie Duggan before he passed away so I think it’s only fitting to dedicate this win in his memory."

In the Puppy Draghunt at the same venue, there was joy for Clogheen trainer Damien Wade saw his young charge Slievemish Bounce romp to an impressive win.

The winner came well clear of the chasing pack that was led by the John O’Callaghan Northern Hunt-trained Ashcroft and Amazing.

Dave and Damien Kidney will be pleased with the progress of Samantha’s Show who filled fourth place ahead of Honey Suckle from the William Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen kennel.

It proved a good day for Clogheen as the concluding ticket went to Aaron Freyne’s Jamie’s Dream.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer was delighted to see his hound win his first draghunt of the season. "It was a good performance and it’s always nice to see your hound win their first puppy draghunt as all trainers put in hours of work in setting them off."

RESULTS

Whitechurch Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 6. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen).

Senior Maiden: 1. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Magic’s Pride (Mayfield); 5. Tiger (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 2. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 3. Amazing (Northern Hunt); 4. Samantha’s Show (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Honey Suckle (Clogheen); 6. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen).

Glenville Senior Rerun: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Glenville Senior Maiden Rerun: 1. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Not Now Zola (Clogheen); 3. Philly’s Star (Northern Hunt); 4. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Ava’s Boy (Mayfield); 6. (Killbrittain Lad).