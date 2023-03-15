Cathedral win the battle of the Celtics in AUL League one

Cathedral Celtic 3

Blackpool Celtic 0

Cathedral Celtic earned bragging rights after their League 1 local derby clash against Blackpool Celtic ended in a 3-0 victory at the Mayfield Community School over the weekend.

And at this rate, Cathedral would be regarded as red-hot favourites now to take the League 1 title here.

Since the start of the year, they have won six league games and drawn one against Richmond – this is the kind of form, title-chasing teams produce.

It was a terrific local derby with plenty of end to end stuff, but getting the nod for the man of the match award (sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) was John Corcoran who grabbed a superb second goal for Cathedral as well as being a thorn in the sides of the Blackpool defence throughout.

After a bright opening, Craig Horgan headed on from Dylan Cruise O’Shea’s corner to Jason Hawthorne, but he could not get a proper touch near the far post.

And following a decent effort from distance by Dale Dalton that went straight at Willie Matthews, a great chance fell for Blackpool when O’Shea slipped it sideways for Clive Greene who drilled over from the edge of the box.

Then, Dale Dalton found a way through, but took a touch too much which allowed Willie Matthews gather in the end.

Blackpool were edging it a bit at this point and after an effort from distance by Hawthorne sailed over, Jordan O’Connor was forced to parry away from Morgan O’Connor’s stinging free kick and when it arrived for Hawthorne, he could not take advantage of the opportunity accorded to him.

At the other end, Cathedral had a chance when Dale Dalton dispossessed Willie Matthews, but failed to make it count after he fired over.

Cathedral were finding their way more now and from Cian Madden’s cross, John Corcoran headed into the arms of Matthews.

The hosts found themselves in front when Colin Farmer picked out the available Dale Dalton who side-stepped the Blackpool keeper before slotting into the corner and hand Cathedral the lead on 21 minutes.

A response from Blackpool saw Morgan O’Connor collect from Clive Green before drilling straight at O’Connor.

Cathedral Celtic's captain John O'Sullivan (right) with Blackpool Celtic's captain Willie Matthews, accompanied by referee Ken O'Driscoll.

Then, Blackpool came so close to grabbing an equaliser when a terrific effort from a free kick from Alex O’Sullivan was brilliantly tipped over by Jordan O’Connor.

Minutes later, Blackpool Celtic lost the services of Alex O’Sullivan after receiving a straight red card in the 32nd minute.

A lovely Cathedral move ensued which saw Derek Heaphy play it inside to Michael Peters who helped on for Dale Dalton to slot into space for the available Cian Madden, but the wide-sided midfielder slotted narrowly wide.

With just seconds to the end of the first half, Eoin Moynihan headed narrowly over from Morgan O’Conner’s corner.

With the numerical advantage now, Cathedral were finding more freedom as the second half got under way and very soon, they threatened when Corcoran fired narrowly wide from Farmer’s assist.

A low cross then from Dalton had just too much on it for the unmarked Peters before Corcoran drilled straight at Matthews.

And when a decent effort by Corcoran flew narrowly over, the Cathedral striker made no mistake with the goal of the game when he cracked a looping effort dipping over Matthews to double his side’s advantage on 80.

Corcoran was proving to be a right pest now for the Blackpool defence and almost made his mark again, but was foiled by a fine block from Matthews.

But, the points were certainly wrapped up when Corcoran helped on for Dalton whose shot was blocked and from the rebound, Cian Madden steered home to make it 3-0 for game set and match.

Cathedral Celtic: Jordan O’Connor, Robbie Cunningham, Colm McManamon, Johnnie O’Sullivan, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Cian Madden, Derek Heaphy, Michael Peters, John Corcoran and Dale Dalton.

Subs: Amidu Garuba for Derek Heaphy (half-time), Darren Horgan and Darren Heaphy for Colm McManamon and Robbie Cunningham (60), Antonio Ntiu for Michael Peters (79), Kelvin Forde for Dale Dalton (88).

Blackpool Celtic: Willie Matthews, Billy Murphy, Shane Herlihy, Jason Hawthorne, Eoin Moynihan, Craig Horgan, Dylan Cruise O’Shea, Christopher O’Callaghan, Clive Green, Morgan O’Connor and Alex O’Sullivan.

Subs: Osman Saybak for Clive Green (55), Stephen Walsh for Jason Hawthorne (61), Adrian O’Flaherty for Christopher O’Callaghan (81), Paudie Cosgrove for Craig Horgan (83).

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.