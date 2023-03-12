Cork U20 hurlers defeat Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 0-19 Wexford 0-16

WITH championship just over two weeks away, the Cork U20 hurlers continued their preparation with a narrow win over Wexford in a challenge game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the senior encounter.

It was a stern test, and a game that should stand to Cork, but just one point in the last thirteen minutes of the game will be a concern for the management.

Cork had many top performers, up front as William Buckley and Jack Leahy were integral, Diarmuid Healy was on a world of ball in midfield, while Culann Geary and Ciarán Doolin kept the Rebels defence together.

Ben O’Connor’s charges made a positive start, making the most of the big pitch, Cork hit three unanswered points inside seven minutes, Buckley, Tadhg O’Connell and David Cremin all finding the target. Wexford were struggling to get the ball into their forwards in the early stages, with the Cork defence playing well. The Slaneysiders did raise a white flag after eight minutes, good work from Luke Murphy resulted in the latter bisecting the posts.

Cork’s puck-outs were causing the Wexford defence bother especially in the first 30 minutes, and Brion Saunderson’s restart picked out Healy in space, and the Lisgoold player tapped the ball over the bar. Leahy, who shone once again, was denied a certain goal from close range as Wexford goalkeeper Derry Mahon made an unbelievable save.

Leahy converted a free, as the home team led 0-5 to 0-1 after the first quarter. Leahy pointed again before JJ Twamley got Wexford’s first point in nine minutes.

Leahy converted a placed ball, 0-7 to 0-2 after 18 minutes, and it looked like Cork would keep their opposition at arms-length. Not to be, as Wexford led on by Cian Byrne, hit five of the next six points to trail by just a point, 0-8 to 0-7 after 27 minutes.

Healy got a much-needed score for Cork, which was followed by Buckley and Colin Walsh's efforts, as the Rebels steadied the ship. Oisin Pepper and Corey Byrne-Dunbar reduced the deficit down to two points approaching the short whistle, until Adam O’Sullivan landed a long-range effort for Ben O’Connor’s team, 0-12 to 0-9 at half-time.

Cork goalkeeper Brion Saunderson pings a puck-out. Picture: Larry Cummins

On the resumption, it was that man Leahy once again raised a white flag from an acute angle 22 seconds into the new half, which was followed by Walsh finding the target to extend Cork’s advantage.

The Yellowbellies registered their first score of the new half through a Byrne free, before Leahy duly converted another placed ball, 0-15 to 0-10 after 37 minutes. There was a lull in the scoring, a gap of eight minutes to the next score when Healy pushed Cork six points clear with 15 minutes remaining.

Captain Michael Mullins from Whitechurch scored after a good team move, which was followed by another Leahy free, 0-18 to 0-10 with 12 minutes remaining.

Wexford battled gamely and six consecutive points left just two points between the teams approaching injury time.

Leahy got the first score in 13 minutes heading into injury time pushing Cork three points clear, and despite late Wexford pressure on the Cork goal, the Leesiders held firm to prevail.

Cork midfielders Michael Mullins and Diarmuid Healy in action in the first half. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork face Waterford in their opening round-robin game of the Munster championship on Wednesday, March 29 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a 7pm throw-in.

Scorers for Cork: J Leahy 0-7 (0-4 f), D Healy 0-3, C Walsh, W Buckley 0-2 each, J Dwyer, T O’Connell, M Mullins, D Cremin, A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Wexford: C Byrne 0-6 (0-3 f), C Byrne-Dunbar 0-4, JJ Twamley 0-2, O Pepper, C Byrne, C Doyle, L Murphy 0-1 each.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), C Geary (Youghal), S Kingston (Ballinora); S Daly (Randal Óg), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s), J Dwyer (Ballincollig); M Mullins (c) (Whitechurch), D Healy (Lisgoold); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), C Walsh (Kanturk), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Cremin (Midleton), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: M Howell (Douglas) for J Dwyer, E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for A O’Sullivan (both 42), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for D Cremin (49), M Finn (Midleton) for T O’Connell, B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers) for D Healy (both 55).

WEXFORD: D Mahon; D Kehoe, E Whelan, S Roche; C Murphy, C Foley, C Doyle; D Carley, L Murphy; C Byrne, J Redmond, C Byrne-Dunbar; JJ Twamley, S O’Hagan, O Pepper.

Subs: O Ó Ceallaigh for C Doyle (h-t), S Rowley for S O’Hagan (42), D Purcell for C Murphy (48), S Roche for D Kehoe (51), C Fitzgerald for J Redmond (53), C Byrne for O Pepper (58), L Roche for L Murphy (59).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).