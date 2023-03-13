Lakewood U19s land the league in style by hitting seven against Kinsale

Lakewood Athletic 7 Kinsale 0

LAKEWOOD Athletic put in a champion’s performance when they beat Kinsale by seven at Ovens last Saturday morning.

The home side held a four-goal lead at halftime courtesy of a hat-trick from Conor Eagles and a wonderful strike by Morgan Foley. They added three more goals in the second half from Eagles, his 26th of the season, Ethan Butler and Micheal Murphy to finish their season off in style.

Lakewood Athletic's Conor Eagles wrong-footing Kinsale's Ruairi Hogan on his way to scoring a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Their manager Derek Mellerick was quick to praise his management team Noel Hurley and Keith Warren and his players after the game.

"I’m absolutely delighted for my management team Noel and Keith, but more importantly the players who gave great commitment this season," Derek said.

"We sat down at the start of the season and we told the lads that this year was the last opportunity that they would have playing together and in fairness their great chemistry shone through as we went unbeaten in the league, only dropping two points when we drew to Kinsale away.

"It’s been a pleasure to manage these lads and they got their just rewards for putting in the work over a long season."

Christy Byrne, committee, Cork Youth Leagues, presenting the cup to Lakewood Athletic captain Colm Quigley. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The hosts raced out of the blocks and took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute when Morgan Foley left fly from 25 yards and his effort flew into the roof of the net. They increased their lead in the 18th minute when the man of the match Conor Eagles ran onto a superb through ball by Micheal Murphy to score from close range.

Eagles added his second goal of the game six minutes later to give Lakewood a 3-0 lead, he collected a square ball from Jack Mellerick to fire his powerful effort into the roof of the net. It got worse for Kinsale in the 31st minute when Eagles completed his hat-trick, after a fine save by Kinsale’s keeper Ger Gilles, he followed up to tap the ball into the empty net.

Lakewood increased their lead three minutes from the restart when Eagles scored from close range after some superb one-touch football.

They then went six goals to the good in the 58th minute, when Micheal Murphy’s effort went into the net off the crossbar after good work by Richard Cullinane in the middle of the park.

Lakewood finished the game with a flourish with substitute Ethan Butler grabbing their seventh goal in the 64th minute. He collected a through ball from Murphy and coolly slotted home.

To give Kinsale, who finished runners-up to this very talented Lakewood side, a bit of credit, they never dropped their heads. With most of the side underage again next year, this season will stand to them.

Their goalkeeper Ger Giles deserves a special mention as made a number of excellent saves during the game.

LAKEWOOD ATHLETIC: David Hurley, Darragh Ahern, Dylan Fitzgerald, Danny Neville, Dylan McNamara, Richard Cullinane, Morgan Foley, Colm Quigley, Conor Eagles, Jack Mellerick, Micheal Murphy.

Subs: Ethan Butler for Eagles (55), Darragh McCarthy for Murphy (65).

KINSALE: Ger Gilles, Ruain Horgan, Conor Dinneen, Gareth O’Donovan, Conor Bailey, Ben McCarthy, Kian O’Callaghan, Oisin Hayes, Oisin Joyce, Luke Etty.

Subs: Dylan Collins for Joyce (54), Joey McCauley for O’Callaghan (65).

Referee: Damien Klier.