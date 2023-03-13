Cork Darts round-up: River Lane secure big win over Ma Dullea's

THE eighth round of fixtures in both of the Ladies A and B Divisions saw a home win for River Lane over Ma Dullea’s in the A division.

The opening game went to the home side as Jo Mackle scored a 2-1 win in her clash with Kathleen Doyle and it was one game each as Kathryn Hewitt took the second game from Gillian French but the advantage to River Lane was restored as the break approached with Nula Maddens 2-0 win over Louise Doyle.

The resumption then saw Ma Dullea’s draw level as Aisling Coomey won 2-0 against Noreen O’Brien but it was River Lane who had the final say as their number five Eileen O’Neill took the decider on a 2-0 scoreline.

Residence welcomed the Joshua Tree ladies in their meeting and Caroline Coutts opened the home sides account with a 2-0 win over Eileen Jones but it was soon all even as Ciara Haugh won 2-0 against Yvonne O’Brien.

Two more wins in succession then followed for the Residence as Maria Healy and Michelle Barry both had 2-0 wins over Siobhan Keohane and Mary Nugent respectively to guarantee the Residence win despite Joshua Tree taking the final game as Breda Barrett won against Claire Fielding.

Over in the Ladies B Division, Red Cove Inn proved too strong for the Glenryan Tavern second squad as wins from Lillian Higgins, Mags Kelly, Gillian Hegarty and Rosarie Callnan saw them win 4-1 with the solitary win for the Glenryan coming from Lilly Byrne.

The Gallows ladies entertained Ma Dullea’s and while the home side lost the first and last games they accounted for three points as they took games two, three and four through good performances from Sinead Worboys, Mary Tynan and Helen Lawton with the two winning points for Ma’s coming from Tasha O’Sullivan and Marrah Bennett.

SHIELD

The men’s shield competitions got underway and in the First Division recent winners of the First Division Cup the Gallows 2 suffered a surprise 3-2 loss at home against the Local while the Gallows' third team travelled to Carrigaline GAA and came away with a positive 3-2 result.

Also in the Second Division, the newly-promoted Muskerry Arms team got their campaign off to a winning start as they boarded the bus to Military Hill to take on the Local 2 and in a really entertaining game, they came through to win 3-2.

Residence came away from the Tower Bar with a 3-2 win in the Third Division Shield while they were home wins for River Lane and Jack Fords also in the third division by 4-1 and 3-2 respectively.

Premier Shield results saw Quinlans winning 4-1 against Cow and Riverstown 4-1 winners against the Groves.