Cork referees' branch submits proposals to Munster Football Association before officiating at Carrigaline United again

THE Cork Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society has given a list of recommendations to the Munster Football Association as they look to resolve an ongoing ban on members covering Carrigaline United matches at Ballea Park.

A directive was sent out to members last week that because of abuse to an official covering a youths match that was abandoned, they were withdrawing their services at Carrigaline's home pitch. The Gardai confirmed to The Echo they are looking into a public order incident that occurred at Ballea Park on February 25.

Carrigaline United responded to this with a notice to club members last Friday saying that CCTV footage exists of the incident, challenging the Cork Branch of the ISRS' views, while also stating they will work with the relevant parties to help this investigation.

The recommendations put forward by the Cork Branch come from their monthly meeting that was held this week with over 75 members in attendance.

They said that the best way to ensure matches are held at Ballea Park was to contact the Munster Football Association to come up with a resolution on their terms.

The refereeing body explained: "We the committee have decided the best way forward to ensure that our members can return safely to officiating matches in Ballea Park, Carrigaline was to reach out to the Munster Football Association."

Their suggestions included that no night matches are held at Ballea Park, that there is reserved parking near the changing rooms for all officials, and that Carrigaline stewards are on hand to escort officials off the pitch at half-time and full-time and to their car after the match.

The Cork branch of the ISRS has urged the Munster Football Association to agree to their views.

"We as a committee hope you will support us in ensuring the safety of our members while trying to get matches in Ballea Park resumed as soon as possible.

"Any future agreements must be agreed by all, in written form and must be for the long term. Until then our directive to our members in all leagues in Cork still stands: All members of the ISRS Cork Branch are NOT to officiate Carrigaline United matches at Ballea Park, in all leagues and competitions until FURTHER NOTICE.”

The Echo has also contacted the Munster Football Association and Carrigaline United for their views on this development.