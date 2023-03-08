Clinical Douglas Hall advance to semi final of U12 plate shield

Leeside 0

Douglas Hall 5

Douglas Hall advanced into the semi final of the CWSSL U12 Plate when they defeated Leeside 5-0 at Leeside Park last weekend with three goals in the space of four minutes midway through the second half sealing their win.

Both teams recorded good wins prior to their quarter final clash with the home side pressing forward from the start and were unlucky not to have taken the lead within the first four minutes of the game. Leeside’s Ciara Mullins drove forward and fired straight at Avery Peters in the Douglas Hall goal with the rebound falling to Lily Bonar only to see her effort deflected for a corner.

However, it was Douglas Hall who took the lead in the 8th minute when Sadie Myres corner kick was deflected over the Leeside goal line by a defender as the visitors took an unlikely lead.

Leeside looked to get back into the game and had a chance from Mullins who saw her effort from just outside the area being well covered by Peters in the Douglas Hall goal and had a couple of other chances on goal as the half progressed without any luck. The home side pressed forward but could not get a decent shot on goal with the Douglas Hall defence holding firm and were quick to quell any chance Leeside had on goal.

The visitors increased their lead against the run of play in the 27th minute when Grace MacHale found herself unmarked in the centre and duly slipped the ball under the Leeside keeper from 12 yards for her teams second of the day.

Leeside who played against Douglas Hall in the CWSSL U12 Plate quarter final match in Leeside Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Leeside were unfortunate not to get a goal back right on the half time when Mullins’s long range free kick bounced off the crossbar but it was Douglas Hall who led at the break 2-0.

Leeside pressed forward in an effort to get back into the game, followed by a period of dominance from Douglas Hall with chances falling to MacHale, Lucy Allen and Thea Barry before Leeside had a chance from Lara Yaakoubi which was well covered by Peters in the Douglas Hall goal.

Two goals in the space of two minutes put the result beyond doubt as Douglas Hall increased their lead with goals from Kate O’Sullivan and Lucy Allen from close range in the 48th and 50th minutes.

To make matters worse for Leeside Douglas Hall added a fifth goal in the 53rd minute courtesy of Kate O’Sullivan who ran through the midfield and scored from 12 yards.

Leeside, stunned by the three goal blitz despite having a majority of play and possession, never gave up and looked for a consolation goal which never came and were beaten by a clinical Douglas Hall team on the day.

Best for Leeside were Freya Conway, Ciara Mullins, Caoimhe O’Donnell, Ava O’Gara and Lara Yaakoubi while Lucy Allen, Grace MacHale and the defensive trio of Cara Farrelly, Lily Ryan and Leah Bresnan impressed for Douglas Hall.

Leeside: Olivia Kennedy, Lucy Bonar, Brooke O’Sullivan, Ava O’Gara, Lara Yaakoubi, Ciara Mullins, Caoimhe O’Donnell, Freya Conway, Emma Duggan

Douglas Hall: Avery Peters, Cara Faralley, Lily Ryan, Leah Bresnan, Sadie Myres, Freya Tynan, Caitlin Boardman, Kate O’Sullivan, Lucy Allen, Meabh Moynihan, Grace MacHale, Rachel Barry, Emma Boardman, Lenka Bulkowska, Ella Daly, Thea Barry

Referee: Brian Forde.