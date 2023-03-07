Mallow's Shane Merritt hopes to turn strong UCC showing into Cork impact

UCC claimed a 24th Sigerson Cup last month following a 1-16 to 0-16 victory over UL after extra time in the final.

It certainly wasn’t plain sailing for the college in the competition, they actually lost to UL in the opening round, and had to play extra time on three occasions and two penalty shoot-outs in order to clinch the famous trophy.

The unbridled joy from UCC once the whistle blew for the last time said it all, and add in the fact that it was the first time since 2019 winning the Sigerson Cup title, meant everything to them.

Mallow’s Shane Merritt had a fine championship at midfield, and he has no doubt enhanced his already glowing reputation over the course of this Sigerson campaign. He has been a key cog in Mallow’s machine in recent years and starred in the club's SAFC triumph in 2021.

Merritt’s performances over the past few years resulted in him being called into the Cork senior football panel last season and has been a sub in recent league games for John Cleary’s team.

DRIVING FORCE

The 22-year-old is naturally delighted with the Sigerson success, a huge driving force for the team was the hurt of recent disappointments.

“It’s an absolute privilege to win the Sigerson Cup, an unbelievable experience. We were really determined to do well this season after a disappointing campaign last year. We got back training very early ahead of this season, more or less straight away when we went back to college. We played a good few games against clubs that were still in championship.

“We lost to Maynooth in the quarter-final of the league, we were really disappointed with how that ended. We wanted to win the league and set the tone ahead of the championship, but we used the defeat as motivation for the championship.”

TU Dublin's Mark Lavin with Shane Merritt of UCC. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

UCC had to dig deep once again in the final last month, extra time for the third occasion, played in very challenging weather conditions.

The Mallow club man is only too delighted to reflect on the decider a few weeks on.

“A huge relief, we put so much work into it and to be the last college standing is just magnificent. The time we have spent together showed in extra time, we really dug very deep. We knew how to keep the ball and use it, with the extra time in the previous games really standing to us.

“We were disappointed with how we left UL back in the game after we had a good start, and it took a fantastic Darragh Cashman point to send the game to extra time.

“We managed extra time really well and saw out the game. Once the final whistle blew for the last time, it was amazing, it’s the best feeling any player can have.

“Those ten minutes after the game is special with teammates, family and supporters, unforgettable moments.”

University of Limerick's Emmet McMahon with Shane Merritt and Maurice Shanley of UCC. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Gezo

The quick turnaround between games was a challenge, and add in the three extra-time games and two penalty shoot-outs, it was a problematic period, but the athletic footballer has praised UCC with how they handled the situation.

“The college were brilliant, they simply put it down to us in terms of how much of a workload we wanted to do.

“For example, on a Monday before the Wednesday game, we would train and Billy Morgan wouldn’t mind if we just did our own bit or if we didn’t tog off, just as long as the body was right for the game on the Wednesday.

We would be weary of our own body, and making sure burnout is not an issue.”

Former Cork manager Brian Cuthbert was added to UCC’s management team ahead of this season, in what was his first adventure into coaching a college team.

Merritt has huge admiration for the impact Cuthbert has had on the team, along with the ageless manager Billy Morgan, who has now led UCC to four Sigerson titles in 12 seasons.

“When Brian came onboard this season it was a major coup for us, his knowledge of the game is just out of this world. As I said earlier, it was a very disappointing campaign last year and we needed a lift and Brian has just brought us to the next level.

“In terms of Billy, what can I say what hasn’t been said over the past few weeks, just an absolute legend. His passion and energy is as strong now than it has ever been, just an incredible person, a top-class manager.”