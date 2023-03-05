Midleton pick up league win over Bishopstown after first half red card

Midleton 0-22 Bishopstown 1-17

THE Magpies kicked off their Red FM Hurling League Division 2 campaign with a closely fought win at home over a Bishopstown side that were reduced to 14 men early in the game on Saturday.

The Town started strong, with centre-forward Conor Hegarty scoring a goal from distance inside five minutes after an error by Midleton goalkeeper Bryan Rossiter. Hegarty caused several problems racking up points both from play and dead ball situations.

Midleton kept within touching distance but Cormac Beausang struck a powerful shot that was brilliantly saved by Cathal Fitzpatrick.

Their fortunes changed when Bishopstown’s Seán Foley saw red for an off-the-ball foul on Sam Quirke in the 26th minute, though they still led 1-9 to 0-10 at half-time.

The hosts started the second half with purpose and a Sam Quirke early point. Now on top, Sean O’Leary Hayes scored a gem though Town veteran Paul Honohan responded with an excellent score.

Midleton’s purple patch in the first 10 minutes after the break proved to be crucial as despite scores from Conor Hegarty, James Scally and Pearse Morris, the Town couldn’t turn it around with 14 men.

Midleton’s forwards Ross O’Regan, Aaron Mulcahy and Kian Farmer all got in on the scoring and Cork senior Beausang finished with 0-12, including four from play.

Séadnaidh Smyth and Sean O’Leary Hayes were crucial at the back for the East Cork side though Bishopstown's full-back line of Diarmuid Lester, Brian Murray and Gearóid Murphy were strong too.

Rossiter certainly made up for his early blunder, as James Scally forced an excellent save from the Midleton goalkeeper preventing what would have been the winner for Bishopstown.

Bishopstown host Fermoy in round two, while Midleton will make the trip to Ballinspittle to face Courcey Rovers.

Scorers for Midleton: C Beausang 0-12 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), S Quirke, P Haughney, S O’Leary Hayes 0-2 each, A Mulcahy, R O’Regan, S O’Sullivan, K Farmer 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: C Hegarty 1-9 (0-5 f), J Scally, P Morris 0-2 each, T Murray, N O’Hara, S Murphy Sr, P Honohan 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; C Murray, C Murphy, S Smyth; E Moloney, S O’Leary Hayes, S O’Sullivan; P Haughney, S Quirke; R O’Regan, P White, K Farmer; C Beausang, A Mulcahy, P Connaughton.

Subs: R Hartnett for White (29, inj), D McCarthy for Mulcahy (57).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; G Murphy, B Murray, D Lester; P Honohan, D Murray, D Daly; S Murphy Sr, S Foley; N O’Hara, C Hegarty, P Morris; T Murray, C O’Hara, J Scally.

Subs: F Ó’Murchú for N O’Hara (46), L O’Driscoll for D Lester (46), R Foley for C O’Hara (49).

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).