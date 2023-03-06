Cork Darts: Quinlans secure CDO Premier Division Trophy

THREE semi-finals and finals were completed which brought the first half of the season to a close.

The Second Division semi-finals and final of the Cork Darts Organisation men’s trophies competitions saw wins in the semi-finals for Red Cove Inn by 3-2 over the Gallows while the Maple Leaf came through by 3-0 in their semi-final clash against Carrigaline GAA to set up and all Blackrock final.

The ensuing final certainly proved to be a really tight and close encounter with the Maple Leaf taking the opening game but the Red Cove Inn levelled and then took the third game to slip ahead by two games to one.

Maple Leaf gathered themselves to level the final and bring it to the fifth and deciding game and it was veteran Red Cove Inn stalwart Vince Noonan who hit a double 16 to take the title for the Red Cove Inn. The man of the match award went to Niall Horgan also of the Red Cove Inn.

The Joshua Tree played host to staging the semif-inals and final of the First Division trophy and here it was the clash of both Gallows teams in one semi-final.

Recent winners of the CDO First Division league Gallows 1 went down 3-2 to their second team also operating in this division while the other semi-final saw the River Lane progress to the final on the same scoreline with the resulting final being claimed by the Gallows on a 3-0 scoreline and the man of the match award also going to the Gallows as Jason Milner was the recipient.

The Gallows on Bandon Road was the venue for the CDO Premier Division Trophy semi-finals and final and it was the star-studded Quinlans side who came through on a 3-1 scoreline against the Top of the Hill. The other semi-final saw the Cow Bar overcome the Groves by 3-0 with the resulting final honours going to Quinlans on a 3-0 scoreline and Jason 'Goo' O’Donovan from Quinlans receiving the man of the match award.

The Cork Darts Organisation Shield trophies will commence tonight and below are the fixtures with games to commence no later than 9.30pm.

Crean and McGarry Premier Shield:

Section 1: Riverstown Inn v Groves 2, Cow v Quinlans 2, bye Joshua Tree; Section 2: No games until next Monday.

First Division Shield:

Section 1: Joshua Tree v River Lane, Groves v Old Reliable, bye Gallows 1; Section 2: Gallows 2 v Local 1, Residence v O’Cionnaigh’s, bye Aunties.

Second Division Shield:

Section 1: Local v Muskerry Arms, Red Cove Inn v Glenryan Tavern, bye Joshua Tree; Section 2: Carrigaline GAA v Gallows, Hennessy’s v Maple Leaf, bye Cotton Ball.

Third Division Shield:

Tower Bar v Residence, River Lane v Ma Dullea’s bye Jack Fords.