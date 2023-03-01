Schools Rugby: Pres fight back from 17 points down to make another Junior Cup final

PBC 21 St Munchin’s 17

PBC staged a magnificent comeback to qualify for a second consecutive Pinergy Munster Schools Junior Cup final on March 22, when they return to Thomond Park to meet Ardscoil Ris.

The holders looked to be relinquishing their grip on the trophy when trailing to an Alex Quinn hat-trick of tries and falling 0-17 in arrears six minutes into the second half.

But, from somewhere they summoned the necessary will to take the game to a stronger St Munchin’s side, who just couldn’t cope with the Pres onslaught.

In the space of 10 minutes, Pres turned the game on its head with three tries, two from rampaging prop Fionn O’Sullivan and the other from substitute Bobby O’Callaghan, who also nullified Quinn’s obvious threat.

The fightback started on 40 minutes with O’Sullivan showing his power from a promising position to barge over with Daniel Murphy converting for 7-17.

Five minutes later, Pres were in again, prop Diarmuid Sheehy blocking an attempted clearance and O’Callaghan capitalising for Murphy to complete the goal and make it a three-point game.

Then, in the 40th minute, the champions jumped in front for the first time, O’Sullivan displaying his awesome strength to force his way and Murphy, again kept his cool, to slot the conversion.

In the first half, St Munchin’s, backed by the appreciable wind, built on a thrilling first try from left-wing Quinn after just six minutes.

There was a dramatic ending to the half. Pres lost full-back Se Clarke to a yellow card following an accidental clash with Andrew Naughton and from the resulting penalty, Quinn once more turned on the afterburners to cross for a second memorable try in the corner.

To add to Pres’s unease, out-half Oisin Madden landed a superb touchline conversion to make it 12-0 at the break and the Cork side under pressure for the change of ends.

Despite being returned to 15 players, Pres again came under the cosh as St Munchin’s went for the jugular.

Six minutes into the second half, Quinn, who lost possession when about to score moments earlier, bagged his third try with blistering speed once more. At 17-0 it looked all over, but Pres held other ideas.

Adam Naughton, St Munchin's, on the attack against PBC. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Scorers for PBC: Tries: F O’Sullivan, B O’Callaghan (2). Cons: D Murphy (3).

St Munchin’s: Tries: A Quinn (3). Con: O Madden.

PBC: S Clarke; D Murphy, D Mellerick, C Hill, L Neenan; O Healy, F Og Sheahan, captain; D Sheehy, J Healy, F O’Sullivan; O Dillon, C Bruhn; C McLoughlin, T Murray, C Bohan.

Subs: R Twomey, R Cahill, S O’Leary, D Ryan, M Fitzgerald, R MacFarlane-O’Shea, D O’Leary, E Dooley, M Browne, B O’Callaghan.

ST MUNCHIN’S: R Angley; A Quinn, A McGlynn, B Minogue, A Naughton; O Madden, D Dillon; C Kirwan, A O’Shaughnessy, D Colgan; C McGrath, E Coughlan; C Howard, D Foley, P Dowling.

Subs: Z Alkhous, M Landers, C Gibbons, A Burke, A Mitchell, J Meaney, P O’Driscoll, B Carr, D O’Driscoll, A Alymer.

Referee: T O’Sullivan (MAR).