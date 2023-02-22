Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:15

Dolphin Rugby Club's drive to get more teenage girls involved in the sport

Recruit 23 campaign is calling on players to join the city outfit with a new programme for girls born between 2006 and 2008 at Musgrave Park on Wednesdays
Dolphin Rugby Club's drive to get more teenage girls involved in the sport

The women's section of Dolphin Rugby Club was established in 2021.

Eamonn Murphy

RUGBY is a hot topic this spring, as Andy Farrell's Irish team battle for the Six Nations crown.

The women's side of the game is on the rise too with Munster lifting the Interprovincial title with a clean sweep of wins over Leinster, Connacht and Ulster in January. The women's Six Nations also commences shortly with Musgrave Park hosting attractive ties against France on April 1 and England on April 22.

The sport still has some distance left to travel to compete with the likes of soccer, camogie, ladies football and basketball in terms of participation for girls, but new clubs are being established all the time. 

Set up in 2021, the women’s section in Dolphin RFC on the outskirts of Cork city has had a plethora of success stories already.

Not only have they come out of the depts of the pandemic and been able to field squads from U12 right up to senior, but they have also seen a number of their underage players make Munster, Ireland and English Premiership squads.

With this in mind Dolphin vice president Ger Hodkinson, U18 team management and club PRO Aoife O'Callaghan have come together to create a recruitment drive to encourage girls under the age of 18 to give rugby a try. 

The Recruit 23 campaign will introduce rugby to girls as complete beginners, opening up the sport to everyone. 

It will be non-contact based and will instead focus on teaching the laws and mechanics of rugby in a fun and welcoming environment.

In the Adolescent Girls Get Active research report released by Sport Ireland in 2021, it was found that only 5% of girls aged between 16-20 years were meeting their recommended physical activity levels. 

With this initiative, O'Callaghan and co are making rugby accessible for the young women of Cork. 

"We believe that rugby is a sport for all and that there is a position on the pitch for everyone, no matter what height or size you are," explained O'Callaghan.

With a variety of positions in rugby, there are huge opportunities for girls and teens. 

ROLE MODEL

U18.5 prop Sofia Carty is a prime example of how rugby is a sport for all, even the complete novice. 

She only took up rugby during Transition Year 12 months ago and despite being new to the game, within a matter of weeks, she fell in love with it. 

Fast forward a year and she has found herself in the Munster Squad for this year's Spring Interprovincial Series. This was a massive feat for someone so young especially as these test games are also being viewed as trials for the U18 Irish Squad.

Dolphin's eight-week beginners training is being offered to girls born between 2006 and 2008 running on Wednesday evenings at Musgrave Park. 

There is a registration fee of €10.

For more information contact pro@dolphinrfc.com and play a part in growing women's rugby in Ireland.

Read More

Anna Caplice: Female role models in sport crucial to real change for new generation

More in this section

The Longshot: Flat out the best flipping tips you'll get today The Longshot: Flat out the best flipping tips you'll get today
Alec Byrne 9/11/2020 Carrigaline local Alec Byrne joins Treaty United 
Peter O'Mahony 17/2/2023 Peter O’Mahony signs contract extension with IRFU, Ireland and Munster 
cork rugby
<p>The St Aidan's basketballers from Cork who reached this season's U16 B League final.</p>

St Aidan's U16 basketballers honour Garreth Blount by reaching All-Ireland final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more