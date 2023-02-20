Cork camogie boss Matthew Twomey hits out at timing of All-Star trip

CORK manager Matthew Twomey admitted he expected a tougher game against Dublin in their opening league encounter in MTU on Saturday.

“Obviously, we expected a stiffer test. We were conscious before we went out on the field of work rate as we thought Dublin would put in a big work rate, but they went very negative from the start. We were able to pick them open, in the first half in particular. But it is what it is and we made seven substitutions.”

The game was over as a contest really once Cork hit their two first half goals.

“I suppose as soon as we got the second goal it was comfortable stations for us. We went into a bit of a lull but we kicked on again. We’d be happy enough. Even though we got 2-11 in the first half we still left 2-4 or 2-5 behind.

“There was a couple of goals on we should have taken. I suppose we’ve work to do again now Tuesday night which is great ahead of the Clare game.”

The game lost its shape a bit with both sides making a number of substitutions, 13 in total.

“Look by the time Ali Smith scored we had taken off all of our forwards. There are people putting their hand up for a start.

“We’ve Orla Cronin to come back in there along with Laura Treacy and Hannah Looney getting more game time should be an automatic start.”

Matthew Twomey after the game. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

With the top two going through to the final and Tipperary beating Galway, a big score could end up being very important.

Definitely, there will be a few surprises along the way. The teams are coming closer. That was a surprise win for Tipperary, have they turned the tide again?”

Looking ahead to Clare next Saturday, Cork have “a bit of work to do before that as they gave us two titanic battles last year”.

The interview couldn’t conclude without mentioning the 2021 and 2022 All-Star trip to Canada taking place in the lead in to the 2023 championship. Cork’s manager couldn’t hide his frustration.

“This wouldn’t happen in the men’s game. I can’t believe the association is allowing this to happen. We have 10 players potentially going on this tour. How can we train two weeks before a championship if we’re short 10 players and then you’ve jet lag and everything else they’d be doing over there?

“It’s farcical, very, very disappointing.”

That, coupled with the fact that while the championship dates are set, the draws aren’t yet made, it’s hard to fathom.

“Again, would this even happen in the men’s game? Why are we accepting it? Neither the county boards nor managements were consulted. We’re all puzzled by this.”