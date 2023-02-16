UCC denied by Galway in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

University of Galway 1-24

UCC 2-18

(aet)

UCC’s hopes of adding the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup to the Sigerson Cup are over after Thursday’s extra-time semi-final defeat to Galway.

After Brian Hayes’s goal was followed by a Daniel Hogan point, UCC led by five points, 2-14 to 1-12, with 11 minutes of normal time remaining but Galway managed to claw their way to force extra time.

They then had three scores on the trot in the first period of ten minutes, Alex Connaire and two from Evan Niland. Niland made it a four-point game after half-time in extra time before UCC responded to leave it 1-23 to 2-18.

Connaire gave Galway breathing space again, though UCC pushed as the end neared. In injury time, Daire Connery stood over a 20m free but he shot wide and Galway held out.

On a tough night for hurling at the home of St Joseph's Doora-Barefield, the first half was a battle but UCC might have felt that they needed to be in front at half-time, having played with the wind.

It took six minutes for the first score, a Darragh Flynn free, and UCC ended the half with seven points and five wides. However, while Galway had more errant scoring attempts than scores in that opening period – six to five – one of their scores was a crucial goal.

That came in the 20th minute, after Conor Cahalane’s excellent long-range point had given UCC the biggest lead of the game up to that point, 0-4 to 0-2. When Galway senior star Brian Concannon found the ball in space between the two UCC defensive lines, he was able to drive towards goal and his handpass allowed Greg Thomas to finish smartly to the net, giving the Westerners the lead for the first time.

Ger Millerick of UCC battles for possession against University of Galway's Brian Concannon. Picture: Inpho/Evan Treacy

Flynn did level with another free before Alex Connaire – impressive at midfield for UG with Ian McGlynn – combined with Darren O’Brien to set up Evan Niland for his second of the game.

UCC did move back in front as the half drew to a close – first, Shane Barrett sent over a fine point from the left-hand side and then, following a sloppy Galway puckout, Daniel Hogan’s good work allowed Brian Hayes to make it 0-7 to 1-3. Galway’s Niall Collins had the final score of the half though, sending the ball over despite being fouled, and the sides went in level.

Pádraig Power came on for UCC at half-time as Conor Cahalane switched to midfield and they had a great start to the second half as Ger Millerick landed a great point before Shane Barrett put them four ahead with a goal, reacting when a Flynn delivery broke.

Galway had a good response with points from Collins, Darren O’Brien and Niland but UCC were keeping the scoreboard ticking over and Flynn’s 65 made it 1-12 to 1-8 in the 42nd minute.

Again, Galway came with a surge, Tiernan Killeen impressive for them, and Concannon’s find individual point on the three-quarter mark left just a point in it again only for UCC to make what looked like a definitive statement.

When Hogan sent a lovely ball out to the unmarked Eoin Carey on right, his low cross was tucked in by Hayes to make it 2-13 to 1-12 and Hogan added a superb point to leave five in it.

They couldn’t move any further clear, though, and Galway whittled the lead down, point by point. It was 2-15 to 1-16 as injury time dawned and yet another Niland free cut the deficit to the minimum before Killeen landed a superb leveller, necessitating extra time.

Scorers for UCC: D Flynn 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), S Barrett, B Hayes 1-1 each, L Elliott 0-2, D Hogan, C Cahalane, G Millerick, P Power 0-1 each.

University of Galway: E Niland 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 65), G Thomas 1-0, A Connaire 0-3, D O’Brien, N Collins, B Concannon, T Killeen 0-2 each, I McGlynn 0-1.

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): B Saunderson (Midleton); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); L Elliott (Sarsfields), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); E Carey (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); S Daly (Randal Óg), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Blarney), R Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for Cotter (half-time), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s) for Daly (39), C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Carey (54), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg) for Elliott (60).

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: L Reilly; T Hynes, O Salmon, M Hardiman; T Killeen, E Lawless, C Cunningham; A Connaire, I McGlynn; B Concannon, E Niland, D O’Brien; O Flannery, G Thomas, N Collins.

Subs: J O’Meara for Flannery (41), McGann for M Hardiman (45), B West for O’Meara (59, injured), C Lawless for O’Brien (62).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).