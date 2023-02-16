Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 20:11

UCC denied by Galway in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

Westerners too strong in extra time as double dreams are dashed
UCC denied by Galway in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

UCC's Cormac O'Brien in action against the University of Galway in Thursday's Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final at St Joseph's Doora-Barefield, Co. Clare. Picture: Inpho/Evan Treacy

Denis Hurley

University of Galway 1-24

UCC 2-18

(aet)

UCC’s hopes of adding the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup to the Sigerson Cup are over after Thursday’s extra-time semi-final defeat to Galway.

After Brian Hayes’s goal was followed by a Daniel Hogan point, UCC led by five points, 2-14 to 1-12, with 11 minutes of normal time remaining but Galway managed to claw their way to force extra time.

They then had three scores on the trot in the first period of ten minutes, Alex Connaire and two from Evan Niland. Niland made it a four-point game after half-time in extra time before UCC responded to leave it 1-23 to 2-18.

Connaire gave Galway breathing space again, though UCC pushed as the end neared. In injury time, Daire Connery stood over a 20m free but he shot wide and Galway held out.

On a tough night for hurling at the home of St Joseph's Doora-Barefield, the first half was a battle but UCC might have felt that they needed to be in front at half-time, having played with the wind.

It took six minutes for the first score, a Darragh Flynn free, and UCC ended the half with seven points and five wides. However, while Galway had more errant scoring attempts than scores in that opening period – six to five – one of their scores was a crucial goal.

That came in the 20th minute, after Conor Cahalane’s excellent long-range point had given UCC the biggest lead of the game up to that point, 0-4 to 0-2. When Galway senior star Brian Concannon found the ball in space between the two UCC defensive lines, he was able to drive towards goal and his handpass allowed Greg Thomas to finish smartly to the net, giving the Westerners the lead for the first time.

Ger Millerick of UCC battles for possession against University of Galway's Brian Concannon. Picture: Inpho/Evan Treacy
Ger Millerick of UCC battles for possession against University of Galway's Brian Concannon. Picture: Inpho/Evan Treacy

Flynn did level with another free before Alex Connaire – impressive at midfield for UG with Ian McGlynn – combined with Darren O’Brien to set up Evan Niland for his second of the game.

UCC did move back in front as the half drew to a close – first, Shane Barrett sent over a fine point from the left-hand side and then, following a sloppy Galway puckout, Daniel Hogan’s good work allowed Brian Hayes to make it 0-7 to 1-3. Galway’s Niall Collins had the final score of the half though, sending the ball over despite being fouled, and the sides went in level.

Pádraig Power came on for UCC at half-time as Conor Cahalane switched to midfield and they had a great start to the second half as Ger Millerick landed a great point before Shane Barrett put them four ahead with a goal, reacting when a Flynn delivery broke.

Galway had a good response with points from Collins, Darren O’Brien and Niland but UCC were keeping the scoreboard ticking over and Flynn’s 65 made it 1-12 to 1-8 in the 42nd minute.

Again, Galway came with a surge, Tiernan Killeen impressive for them, and Concannon’s find individual point on the three-quarter mark left just a point in it again only for UCC to make what looked like a definitive statement.

When Hogan sent a lovely ball out to the unmarked Eoin Carey on right, his low cross was tucked in by Hayes to make it 2-13 to 1-12 and Hogan added a superb point to leave five in it.

They couldn’t move any further clear, though, and Galway whittled the lead down, point by point. It was 2-15 to 1-16 as injury time dawned and yet another Niland free cut the deficit to the minimum before Killeen landed a superb leveller, necessitating extra time.

Scorers for UCC: D Flynn 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), S Barrett, B Hayes 1-1 each, L Elliott 0-2, D Hogan, C Cahalane, G Millerick, P Power 0-1 each.

University of Galway: E Niland 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 65), G Thomas 1-0, A Connaire 0-3, D O’Brien, N Collins, B Concannon, T Killeen 0-2 each, I McGlynn 0-1.

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): B Saunderson (Midleton); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); L Elliott (Sarsfields), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); E Carey (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); S Daly (Randal Óg), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Blarney), R Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for Cotter (half-time), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s) for Daly (39), C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Carey (54), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg) for Elliott (60).

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY: L Reilly; T Hynes, O Salmon, M Hardiman; T Killeen, E Lawless, C Cunningham; A Connaire, I McGlynn; B Concannon, E Niland, D O’Brien; O Flannery, G Thomas, N Collins.

Subs: J O’Meara for Flannery (41), McGann for M Hardiman (45), B West for O’Meara (59, injured), C Lawless for O’Brien (62).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).

More in this section

Eoin Downey celebrates his teams goal 4/2/2023 Cork hurling fans know not to read too much into league form; no one is getting carried away in February
Cardiff City v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Cardiff City Stadium The Longshot: Managerial rotation would leave your head spinning as axes continue to fall
Billy Morgan: 'I’m only sorry that the GAA seem to be trying to squeeze it out' Billy Morgan: 'I’m only sorry that the GAA seem to be trying to squeeze it out'
cork gaa
<p>Micky Buckley (left) of Leeds AFC. Picture: Leeds AFC </p>

Go Fund Me launched to support Leeds legend Mickey Buckley who is battling Leukaemia 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more