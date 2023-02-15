Cork hurling fans know not to read too much into league form; no one is getting carried away in February

SEEING as Leesiders aren't renowned for their humility and given Cork's legacy as a hurling powerhouse, sympathy is in short supply for the ongoing All-Ireland drought.

Whether it's Man United, Liverpool, the Dubs or New Zealand, when a dominant side gets cut down to size, their rivals will understandably relish their demise. Mocking Cork is a fun pastime for the rest of the country.

Still, there's a ridiculous narrative out there that Cork are 'getting carried' away with their decent start to the season.

Now, social media isn't a reliable barometer of the mood in hurling. The truth is always somewhere underneath the combination of trolling, ball-hopping, overexcitement and cynicism.

With six wins in a row, if you include the Canon O'Brien Cup, under Pat Ryan, Cork have motored well so far in 2023 and there's been a bit of loose talk about a new era and their status as challengers to Limerick.

Those from outside the county bounds have been sneering at Cork's supposed swagger after a couple of rounds of the Allianz Hurling League, that Cork's arrogance means we're booking the hotel rooms in July.

BURNED

Grand, that's a bit of craic but none of that has been mentioned by anyone on Leeside. Cork supporters have been burned too often since the last time Liam MacCarthy was lifted in 2005 and are often the players' biggest critics. It's a similar sceál here in The Echo, we'll offer plenty of praise when it's merited but are honest when the team comes up short.

Cork left an All-Ireland behind them in 2013 and should have at least reached an All-Ireland final after successive Munsters in 2017-'18. They did get there in 2021 but were wiped by Limerick, unfortunately. Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran Kingston and John Meyler all gave everything to the cause and various breaks went against them at the helm. Pat Ryan might be new but he well knows all the variables in the mix as a manager.

There were league final appearances in 2010, '12, '15 and '22 that ended in disappointment and Cork didn't even make the All-Ireland semis after the last two springtime setbacks.

Sean Twomey has been on the fringes of the Cork team in recent seasons and nabbed two goals in Salthill. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Rebels will judge this new-look team in the Munster round-robin and fans are well aware it's a job just to get out of the group.

Limerick are raging favourites to retain their Munster and All-Ireland crowns and bankers to make the knockout stages. Waterford and Tipp have new managers and won't have any fear whatsoever of travelling to the Páirc to meet Cork.

Cork's final group game is up in Ennis and Clare used their home fortress to full advantage in 2019 and, until a no-show against Kilkenny at Croke Park, were excellent last summer. Many of those counties aren't remotely pushing themselves yet and even if Cork do have a bit more work done and become league champions for the first time since 1998, we'll still reserve judgement until June and July.