Cork GAA: Guide to the 2023 Avondhu hurling and football competitions

The AVONDHU have finalised the league groupings for 2023

Some championship draws were also made at the first board meeting of the year while four members were elected to the management ommittee: Liam Hanley (Doneraile), Tom Barrett (Castletownroche), John Twomey (Kilworth) and John O'Donnell (Charleville).

Division 1 Hurling League (Nine teams): Ballyhea, Ballyhooly, Charleville, Clyda Rovers, Dromina, Harbour Rovers, Shanballymore, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Killavullen.

There will be no semi-finals.

Division 2 HL (11 teams): There will be two groups and no semi-finals. Group 1: Newtownshandrum Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Kilworth, Buttevant, Mallow, Kildorrery.

Group 2: Ballygiblin, Fermoy, Doneraile, Castletownroche, Araglin Kildorrery.

Division 3 Hurling League (Six teams): Killavullen, Ballyclough, Milford, Clyda Rovers, Charleville, Dromina.

Division 1 Football League (Seven teams): Charleville, Killavullen, Kilshannig, Fermoy, Ballyhooly, Mallow, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels.

Division 2 Football League (Six teams): Glanworth, Deel Rovers, Shanballymore Clyda Rovers, Araglin, Doneraile.

Division 3 Football League (Six teams): Grange, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Kildorrery, Buttevant, Killavullen, Mitchelstown.

The league games for 2023 are starting in the last weekend in February with football and then hurling on the first weekend in March.

The Division 1 Hurling League semi-finals held over since last year were played last weekend, Harbour Rovers versus Killavullen and Kilshanning against Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels.

Well-known Fermoy club man Tommy O'Brien was presented with the 2022 Hall of Fame at a function in Quay's Bar, Fermoy last Friday.

Hibernian Hotel JAHC:

In the Hibernian Hotel JAHC there are 12 teams this season with three groups of four.

The top two teams in each group will qualify with the best two advancing to the semi-finals and the remaining four playing a quarter-final.

Group 1: Dromina, Kilshannig, Killavullen, Charleville; Group 2: Buttevant, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Ballyhea, Clyda Rovers; Group 3: Ballyhooly, Araglin, Shanballymore, Harbour Rovers.

The round-robin dates are the weekends of August 6, August 13 and September 3. In the knockout stages repeat pairings will be avoided where possible.

Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC:

There are three groups in this grade. Group 1: Clyda Rovers, Kilshannig, Mallow, Fermoy; Group 2: Charleville, Killavullen, Ballyclough; Group 3: Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Kilworth, Ballyhooly.

The round-robin games on the weekends of July 30, August 20 and September 10.

JBFC (2): Quarter-finals: Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Mitchelstown, Kildorrery v Killavullen, Buttevant v Glanworth.

Semi-final: Fermoy (bye) v Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels or Mitchelstown.

JBHC (2): Two groups the top teams in the final. Group 1: Kilworth, Kildorrery, Newtownshandrum; Group 2: Fermoy, Mallow, Ballygiblin.

JBFC (1): Straight knockout: Abbey Rovers (Bye) v Grange v Ballyhea, Araglin v Deel Rovers. Abbey Rovers v Shanballymore/Doneraile.

JBHC (1): Three teams with the top two in the final: Doneraile, Castletownroche, Ballyclough.