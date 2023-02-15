Carrigtwohill United are a club on the up with big cup days ahead

Carrigtwohill United is a club on the up.

For the first time in the clubs history they have two teams who have reached the last 16 of the National cup.

While this is a huge achievement for the boys U15 team, it’s extra special for the girls U14 team who have only being together for a season and who this weekend host Dalkey United in what will be a massive day for the club.

The East Cork club has been in existence since the early 80's but the club that is there today had it's re-birth in 2001, with one Junior team in the AUL Leagues and playing matches on the grounds of Merck Millipore.

Now the East Cork club have over 500 members and over 100 non playing members who are the back bone to how the club works.

The club currently have two academies boys/girls, two teams at every age at schoolboy level, a youth, Senior and Junior team and for the first time, this season they also have an Over 35s team.

Club PRO Martin Cambridge is proud of the ever growing club and is grateful to all involved.

“Carrigtwohill Utd are certainly a club on the up, and have already achieved so much in it's relatively short history already, said Cambridge.

Carrigtwohill boys U15 v Rockmount

“In 2006 the club moved to where we are today at Ballyadam Park. Moving to Ballyadam Park allowed the club to expand to co-inside with the major Boom in population that began in 2005 in Carrigtwohill.

"Between 2005 and 2009 the club added a second Junior team and a couple of schoolboys team. In 2010 we felt that we were in a position to begin an academy and from 2010 till present day there is on average 200 children in the boys academy and a further 100+ in the girls academy, and with the population in Carrigtwohill to continue to grow, we can foresee this to continue in the academy.

"With teams now coming out of the academy in to the competitive leagues, we are now in a position where we have two teams at every age level.

“At schoolboy level we have players representing Cork at every age group. Our U15 Goal Keeper Adam Lee was part of last season's Kennedy Cup Winning team.

"The first Cork team to win it in 30 years, and our very talented Sophia Redmond was part of Cork School girls U13 National winning team, scoring in the final herself.

“In tandem with the growth of the club, we added a schoolgirl section to the club which has been a huge success.

"Entering their first team in the CWSSL league last season, the girls won their division and this year the club have 3 Girls squads competing at U-12, U-13 and U-14 levels with more in the pipeline for next season.

“This paints a picture of a busy club and that is exactly what you will find any night of the week at Ballyadam as team vie for training space putting severe pressure on the club resources.

Carrigtwohill girls celebrate a famous win in the National Cup

"With the vital support of main club sponsors Shipping Solutions with Andrea who goes above and beyond in her support of our club, Seamus Burke of Carrigtwohill Pharmacy who not only took over the boys academy but expanded to sponsor the girls academy and Jim in the Guilders Bar a mainstay as sponsor to our Junior/Senior and Over35s their support allows our extremely hard working committee and coaches to maintain and improve their playing facilities against the backdrop of every increasing demands.

“With the future increasing demands we have been very fortunate to welcome more sponsors aboard to help with these demands.

"Colbert & Co, Stryker Neurovascular, Fab Lady Boutique, Silver Star Specialists and RM Gearbox, and a special Thanks as well to Thairish for all their support down through the years and every other business that continues to show support to our club unfortunately to many to mention here but so much gratitude to all thank you.

“But, in the end, it is all about the sport - and this month is an exciting one in Carrigtwohill as two teams are through to the last 16 of the national cup competitions - a first for the club.

“The Under-14 girls are hosting Dalkey United this Saturday 18th while the Under-15 boys travel to Durrow, Co. Laois the following week to take on Lions AFC.

"These are huge occasions for young players, the excitement is all around the club and there is an extra pep in the step in training for both players and management alike.

“But for now, it is the lure of Cup glory which is providing the spark in Carrigtwohill and we wish them the best of luck in their persuit of glory. "Carrig Abu.”