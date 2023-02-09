Fitzgibbon Cup: UCC hold off ATU Galway challenge to reach semi-finals

UCC 0-20

ATU Galway 1-13

Surges at the beginning and end of the second half at the Mardyke on Thursday night helped UCC to secure an Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final spot.

In the end, the home side had four points to spare on their visitors ATU Galway - Darragh Flynn finishing with 0-14 - but it was a game that was in the balance throughout. Trailing by two points at half-time, UCC reeled off six straight points as ATU were held scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the second half but they were never able to put the outcome beyond doubt.

After Galway found some rhythm again, they were back to within a point, 0-17 to 1-13, when goalscorer Ronan Murphy landed a 54th-minute point but an equaliser was beyond them. Flynn sent over a free for what proved to be his final score and then Shane Barrett provided some breathing space.

Even then, UCC only avoided the concession of a levelling goal as Murphy was denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Brion Saunderson. Substitute Pádraig Power made it a four-point game in the second minute of injury time and only then could UCC be sure of a last-four clash with more western opposition, the University of Galway, next Tuesday.

A final tally of 16 points will be an area of concern as they face into that challenge but they benefited from a strong defence, led by captain Niall O’Leary and Ger Millerick.

While ATU had the first scores of the game through Kevin Cooney – son of the legendary Joe – and Darren Shaughnessy, UCC looked to have settled as they got five of the next six points. Darragh Flynn was metronomic from frees while Shane Barrett was also on target – he was unlucky to see his shot whiz over after Cormac O’Brien had batted down a Galway puckout to Brian Hayes, who produced a clever pass to Barrett.

There were signs that ATU had a sharp attacking edge, though – on 11 minutes, Cooney weaved through the UCC cover and was unlucky that his pass to Cian Folan didn’t stick. However, soon after that, the visitors did have the ball in the net and the lead once more. A free from deep by goalkeeper Darrach Fahy broke dangerously in the UCC goalmouth and corner-forward Ronan Murphy reacted quickest as he claimed possession and fired home, 1-3 to 0-5.

Murphy and Folan combined to set up Evan Hunt to make it a two-point game but Robbie Cotter and Flynn had UCC level again with five minutes left to half-time. With wing-back Cianán Fahy totemic, Galway pushed on again with Cooney in sparkling form as he sent over three points on the trot for a 1-8 to 0-8 lead before Flynn replied in injury time.

On the resumption, Power marked his arrival with a good point and Flynn necklaced together five more over the next ten minutes, Eoin Carey and Brian Hayes key in providing assistance, and a 0-15 to 1-8 advantage was the largest of the game up to then.

However, while ATU had struggled to make attacking headway, they roused themselves with points from Cooney (two) and Murphy bringing them back to within a point. They stayed at UCC’s heels for much of the remainder but the hosts ultimately did enough.

Scorers for UCC: D Flynn 0-14 (0-11f), P Power, S Barrett 0-2 each, B Hayes, R Cotter 0-1 each.

ATU Galway: K Cooney 0-7 (0-3f), R Murphy 1-2, C Fahy 0-2, D Shaughnessy, E Hunt 0-1 each.

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): B Saunderson (Midleton); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); L Elliot (Sarsfields), E Roche (Bride Rovers), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), S Daly (Randal Óg); E Carey (Kilworth), D Hogan (Sarsfields), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); S Barrett (Blarney), R Cotter (Blackrock), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for Cotter (half-time), C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Elliott (39), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick) for Hogan (58, injured).

ATU GALWAY: D Fahy; L Prendergast, P Martin, J Forde; E Duggan, S Neary, C Fahy; R Meehan, D Parr; K Cooney, D Shaughnessy, D Nevin; R Murphy, C Folan, E Hunt.

Sub: N Coen for Parr (half-time, injured).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).