Driscoll on target for Grattan AUL Premier win over Springfield

Springfield 1 Grattan A 2

CHRISTY Driscoll struck twice as Grattan United got the better of Springfield in a highly competitive Premier clash at the Stephen Ireland all-weather facility.

Aside from his goals, Driscoll produced a big performance that was so full of endeavour over the 90 minutes.

Springfield’s Mickleusevic impressed also, but in the end, Grattan finished strongly and deserved their three points on the day.

A nice Grattan move got the game going which saw Bullman help on for Gary Coughlan who played it on for Driscoll to force Burns into making an early save.

At the other end, Mickleusevic’s effort came off Anthony Harte for a corner and from the resultant set-piece, Gooney glanced his header narrowly wide.

Minutes later, Gary Coughlan found Michael Kent on the inside and when the midfielder attempted to play in Christy Driscoll, Burns had to be sharp off his line to intervene in the nick of time.

From a ball over the top, Jamie Britton took control and after turning inside, he was unlucky to see his angled effort flash narrowly wide.

Then, when Harte found O’Driscoll, the striker came so close with a stinging effort that narrowly cleared the bar.

But Springers took the lead when Jamie Britton headed on for Mickleusevic who side-stepped the advancing Grattan keeper before slotting home on ten minutes.

An immediate response saw Grattan’s Bullman heading narrowly over from Driscoll’s corner.

Springfield's captain Ross O'Donovan Wyatt (left) with Grattan United's Anthony Byrne, accompanied by referee Jim Hennessy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Springfield had a narrow escape moments later when Harry Goulding failed to get a vital touch while unattended near the far post from Driscoll’s delivery.

Some lovely build-up play followed from Springfield which ended when Britton headed straight at Murphy from Mickleusevic’s cross.

The game ebbed and flowed now and at the other end, Harte crossed for Bullman to head straight at Burns.

Springfield had a chance after that when Britton played in Mickleusevic, but a strong touch left the midfielder down.

Following a corner for Grattan, the ball broke nicely for Dean Murray, but Leon Keating threw his body on the line to make a big block to deny the full-back just seconds before the break.

Grattan were bright out of the blocks for the second period and after Harry Goulding headed straight at Burns from Driscoll’s free kick, Driscoll got the first of his two goals when his effort from a free kick went all the way into the Springer’s net via the far upright to make it honours even after just five minutes.

Both sides had equal amounts of possession after that until Driscoll worked so hard to get the ball through for Bullman, but his pass had just too much on it as Burns won the race for possession over the Grattan striker.

Grattan looked like they were growing more stronger into the game now and when Bullman collected from Anthony Peelo, Burns had to work to collect from his forceful effort.

And when Driscoll fed Gary Coughlan on the right, the winger brought a fine save from Burns with a crisp effort.

Springfield could have had a second though but Mickleusevic steered his effort narrowly wide from a very favourable position.

But after Harte smacks the woodwork with a great effort, the game was over when Driscoll slammed home his second from Gary Coughlan’s low cross following excellent work from John Paul Sullivan – 2-1 to Grattan.

SPRINGFIELD: Alan Burns, Paudi Kearney, Tim Crowley, Ross O’Donovan Wyath, Leon Keating, Kevin Wilmot, Calum Gooney, Tom McGrath, Jamie Britton, Domagoj Mickleusevic and Connie Murphy.

Subs: Andrew Hogan for Tim Crowley (60), Sean Wright for Jamie Britton (65), Daniel Langford and Stephen Bruton for Paudi Kearney and Kevin Wilmott (73),

GRATTAN A: Graham Murphy, Aaron Broderick, Dean Murray, Anthony Byrne, Harry Goulding, Michael Kent, Keith Harris, Anthony Harte, Christy Bullman, Gary Coughlan and Christy Driscoll.

Subs: Anthony Peelo for Anthony Byrne (60), John Paul O’Sullivan for Keith Harris (75), Paudi Crowley for Christy Bullman (85).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.