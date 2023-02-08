'Best thing about winning a county is the bond between the group that will never be broken'

THIS year marks the 20th anniversary of Castlehaven’s third senior football county final triumph after they defeated Clonakilty on a final scoreline of 1-9 to 1-7.

The current manager of the Haven senior team James McCarthy marked his first term in charge of his home club by guiding them to county final glory in his debut season. It contained an element of a surprise given the youthful nature of their squad.

“It only seems like yesterday. There were good times. It was kind of a surprise win for us at the time. We had a young team with the exception of Niall Cahalane.

"We had several very young players such as Paudie Hurley, Bernie Collins and David Burns. Our captain Liam Collins was in his early 20s."

Castlehaven defeated Clonakilty in the first round that season and ultimately in the final as well. He believed his charges were the better team overall, but Clon rallied strongly in the closing stages.

“We played Clon in the first round and we beat them well in Skibbereen. The final was played before a big crowd. We played very well in the first half. We were well in front, but Clon finished well and came back strongly in the last 10 or 15 minutes.

"We won by two points in the end. We were the better team on the balance of play, but credit to Clon for making us fight to the end.”

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy with selectors Niall Cahalane and John Cleary in 2012. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

McCarthy credits his backroom team for the role they played in helping them achieve county final success that season. In particular, the role the late Padraig Burke played helped get them over the line.

“Bernie Collins came back from Australia that year. He came in as a player and selector.

"He wanted to get involved as he felt he had gained a good bit of experience from Australia. He also brought a lad with him called Darren Fitzpatrick. He was Australian, but he wanted to come to Ireland for a while.

"He did all our physical training, and he brought a new dimension to our training.

He was way ahead of the times and climate back then. He got our players super fit. He was an outside voice which was brilliant.

"We also got the late Padraig Burke involved as well. That is what helped to get us over the line. I didn’t have the experience at that time. Padraig was the experience that we needed on the sideline and he gave us that."

Following their win against Clon in the first round, Castlehaven then defeated Clyda Rovers in Ballingeary. McCarthy recalls several significant moments from individual players during their path to county final glory.

“We beat Clyda Rovers after a fierce close game. It could have gone either way.

"We defeated Bishopstown in the quarter-final on the old town pitch in Clonakilty. This was a super game played before a huge crowd. Brendan Deasy came on and scored a couple of points in the closing stages to get us over the line.

"We beat Douglas comprehensively in the semi-final stages in Bandon.

"Stephen Connolly from centre-forward got three points in the county final.”

Castlehaven and Cork stalwart Niall Cahalane also played a very influential role in that memorable season. His experience and presence were vital ingredients in their success.

“Niall started every game at midfield. His experience and leadership were vital that year.

The experience of Niall Cahalane was key. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"He got injured a few days before the county final and told no one. He took a few painkillers and was heavily strapped before the final.

"None of the other players had any idea. He lasted around 25 minutes.

If he didn’t play that day, maybe the younger heads could have dropped. His presence was vital.”

“We had a very strong team,” recalls the experienced football manager. “We had the Crowley brothers Colin and Alan, Dermot Hurley, Ray Cahalane at centre-back, Liam Collins full back, Alan Sheehy and Tomás O’Leary playing as the corner-backs.

"The three Cahalane brothers Niall, Fra and Dinny brought great experience. Paul Loughnane, a Canadian man with strong Irish roots, was a very solid wing-back.

"Colin Crowley got Man of the Match following his display in the county final.”

Man of the Match Colin Crowley celebrates his goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Two weeks after their county final triumph, the Haven were out in Munster club action against Kerry side An Ghaeltacht. The Kerry champions were a ‘super’ team.

“We played An Gaeltacht in the Munster championship in Killarney. It was a cracking game.

"We met them at their peak. They had the four O Sé brothers, the MacGearailt brothers and Dara Ó Cinnéide.

"They were a super team. We were beaten by a few points. Caltra beat them later in the All-Ireland club final.”

McCarthy has achieved so much coaching success on both the club and inter-county circuit said he learned so much from the 2003 season.

“I learned so much from the 2003 season. I was thrown in at the deep end. I have been involved with the U21 team.

"It was a great feeling to bring the cup home. Having Padraig Burke and Niall Cahalane around me was huge. They steadied the ship and kept me on the straight and narrow. The best thing about winning a county is that there is a bond between the players that can’t be broken.

"That lives on when you meet up.”