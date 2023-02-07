Cork City legend Seanie Maguire on why he swapped Preston for Coventry City

TO get back enjoying football and scoring goals is the main aim for former Cork City star Seanie Maguire as he embarks on a new adventure with Coventry City.

The 28-year-old Kilkenny man departed Preston North End after almost six years at the club, in a bid to reignite his career.

While he enjoyed his time at Deepdale, scoring 24 goals, game-time had become scarce of late. The talented striker knew the time was right to move on and now he has been given the opportunity to get playing in the championship again and he is excited.

“The move to Coventry came about a few weeks prior to signing for them,” said Maguire. "I knew there was going to be a lack of game time at Preston with new signings so when I knew there was interest from Coventry I wanted to get it done as soon as possible and thankfully it happened.

"When speaking with my new manager it was a no-brainer to get it done and a fresh start for me is exactly what I needed. I’ve settled in really well and I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

While his move to Coventry was a smooth transition, there are complications as he owns a house in Preston so is currently staying in a hotel as he begins his Coventry journey.

“We’ve a house back in Preston so commuting every day wouldn’t be possible as it’s over two hours away from Coventry. So I’m in a hotel until I can find something more permanent for us. However, Claudia is based in Preston and travels down for the weekend to watch the games which is obviously quite different but we’re managing great and we’re both excited at the new move.”

Ireland's Sean Maguire after scoring for Preston in their win over Fulham. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speaking of the high competition for places on the squad, Maguire is ready for the challenge and believes this is what he needs.

“Training has been really good. It’s a new environment with different players and coaching staff but it’s been very enjoyable. We’ve 18 games left in the season so we will be hoping to finish as strong as we can.

“Competition for places on the starting XI is very high, to be honest. There has been a few signings and a few players coming back from injury but that’s what you want. This allows you to keep standards high within training and games, to keep your spot. I suppose I can play anywhere across the front three and even behind the striker in a deeper role but wherever the manager sees me as my best role I’ll be happy to contribute in every way.

Seanie Maguire after his FAI Cup-winning goal in 2016. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We are mid-table in the league but the championship is as tight as I’ve seen it. There will be probably 10-12 teams thinking they’ve a chance to get into the playoffs and I see no other reason why this club can’t make the top six. Luke McNally signed on the same day as me, he signed from Burnley on loan so it is nice having another Irishman on board.

AMBITION

"The manager has been brilliant with me and I am really looking forward to working him now and in the future. I feel he is the right man to get me back to my best.

“Game time at Preston was limited through injury and not being selected so my ambition for the next 18 games is getting as fit as possible for now, working my way into the team and hitting the ground running.

I want to get back to enjoying my football by scoring goals and helping the team up the league and I feel this is the best place to do that.

“I spent over five years at Preston and it has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride throughout that time. I’ve had unbelievable memories on and off the pitch. From making my Ireland debut, playing at the club to getting married to Claudia early this summer."

His favourite memory while at Preston would be scoring two goals away at Bolton after returning from a four-month injury.

"There is a part of me that is sad moving clubs as it was a home away from home for us. Living there for so long you start to become settled and we’ve made many friends throughout our time there. However I felt it was the right time to go and as I said it’s the right club at the right time to get the best out of me and I really excited about it all."