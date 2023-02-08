Midleton pip Douglas Hall in CWSSL U14 Shield Cup

Douglas Hall B 0

Midleton 1

MIDLETON advanced into the next round of the CWSSL U14 Shield Cup with a hard fought 1-0 victory over a spirited Douglas Hall B side at Moneygourney last weekend, the only goal of the game coming from a penalty kick in the 45th minute.

The odds were favouring Premiership side Midleton coming into the game who were up against Division 3 outfit Douglas Hall, but the visitors found it hard to break down a stubborn defence with keeper Hollie Bruton in brilliant form keeping her team in the game throughout.

Midleton pressed forward from the start with two efforts from Andrea De Maria Kindeling being blocked by the Douglas Hall defence followed by an effort from Lauren Dunn which was also blocked right in front of goal in the 6th minute.

Douglas Hall keeper made two diving saves from Sarah Sexton and De Maria Kindeling in the space of two minutes as the visitors were piling on the pressure, with the keeper saving well from Lauren Dunn and Meabh Deasy moments later.

Douglas Hall attempted to come forward, with Lily O’Keeffe effort late in the half going over the bar as the half came to a close.

Midleton continued to press forward, but Douglas Hall were beginning to come more and more into the game with two good chances falling to O’Keeffe which were covered by Aoise Woods in the Midleton goal.

Play was now going from end to end, and despite Douglas Hall playing in three divisions below their opponents were matching them across the pitch with attempts on goal from O’Keeffe and Olivia McGowan while at the other end Midleton’s Olivia McGrath and Lauren Dunn had attempts which were again covered by Bruton.

Douglas Hall who played against Midleton in the CWSSL U14 Shield Cup at Moneygourney recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Twenty minutes into the second half the visitors were awarded a penalty which was duly converted by Leah English much to the delight and relief of the Premiership side who held a narrow 1-0 lead going into the final ten minutes of the game.

Douglas Hall pressed forward looking for the equaliser and forced a couple of corners which were duly cleared by Midleton while the visitors themselves looked for a reassuring second goal with a couple of corners with keeper Bruton keeping her team in the game.

Douglas Hall almost equalised in the final minute of the game when Lily O’Keeffe ran towards the Midleton goal only to be denied a shooting chance being tackled by a defender while in the penalty area as the final whistle blew for full time.

Midleton had to work hard for their win, but full credit to Douglas Hall B who put up a brave display and took the game to their more illustrious opponents.

Best for Midleton were Andrea De Maria Kindeling, Sarah Goulding, Lauren Dunn while Beth McLaughlin, Kelly Gibson and Lilly O’Keeffe impressed for Douglas Hall with keeper Hollie Bruton the outstanding Player of The Match for her excellent performance in the Douglas Hall goal.

Douglas Hall B: Holly Bruton, Beth McLaughlin, Suzy Russell, Onagh Smithers, Leah Maher, Ruth Kingston, Kelly Gibson, Mia O’Regan, Adrianna Lannon, Lily O’Keeffe, Olivia McGowan, Caoimhe O’Mahony, Ali Power, Carly Russell

Midleton: Aoise Woods, Willow Stuart, Leah English, Gemma Louise Daly, Caoimhe Hanrahan, Olivia McGrath, Andrea De Maria Kindeling. Sarah Goulding, Lauren Dunn, Meabh Deasy, Sara Sexton, Rebecca Bonini, Isabelle Fitzpatrick, Layla McGrath, Daniella O’Connell, Maggie O’Riordan Referee: Robert Stuart.