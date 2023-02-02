Echo Women in Sport awards: 12 brilliant monthly contenders vie for top prize

THIS evening we honour some of the top sports stars in their chosen field as the overall Echo Women in Sport Awards are held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Annie Walsh has countless All-Ireland, Munster, and National League football medals with Cork, but has now added European championship medal to her haul for Aussie Rules with the Irish Banshees.
But that’s what Louise Brady did when she took up the sport. It’s only a few short years ago, but there weren’t too many girls taking part in the sport then.
And you can continue on and on with all our monthly winners, like Hannah O’Shea, who wrote her name into the history books in 2022 by becoming the first female swimmer to win the Lee Swim.