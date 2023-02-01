WITH an ambition to become professional footballers, Cork teenagers Alex Walsh and Lily Quinlan got a taste of what life is like as a pro when they attended a week's training camp in Villareal.

The duo were selected from a camp held at Cobh Ramblers where they were the standout players and thus, ended up securing a place on the Spanish camp training with the clubs academy players.

An experience that has motivated them to drive on in their own playing careers.

Thirteen year old Lily who is a first year student in Colaiste Mhuire said she thoroughly enjoyed the experience and learned a lot in the week.

“I was blown away by the experience,” said Lily.

"The unbelievable training facilities and the positivity of all the players and coaches was fantastic to experience.

"I loved it from start to finish.”

The centre midfielder from Springfield Ramblers said the experience certainly gave her a taste of what she would love as a career.

“My ambition is to be a professional footballer no having experienced the set up at Villareal, it has made me even want it more.

"We were treated excellently, put up in a hotel, we got to meet some of the first team players and we got to train with great players.

"I learned about the importance of constantly scanning before receiving the ball and my correct positioning when receiving the ball and protecting the ball while passing and moving.

"All of this I will take back to my club.”

Lily Quinlan and Alex Walsh

Alex, a second year student of Douglas Community school and a Cobh Ramblers U14 player, loved the experience and it has also given him a taste of what life would be like as a PRO.

“Stepping on to the field in a Villareal kit with their academy players was surreal knowing all my hard work, dedication and sacrifices got me to Spain,” said Alex.

“To get the opportunity to train and learn from one of the best academy's in the world was amazing.

“The week consisted of two training sessions a day. One on one personal session in the morning and team training in the evening with their under 14,15,16 academy players and other international players that won the same experience from other camp.

"We also did a tour of the City football stadium, training facilities, and press rooms.

“We got to watch the first team train and went to watch Villareal and Jirona.

"The hospitality we received was second to none.”

As well as experiencing great coaching, making friendships was important for the talented youngster.

“There was players from all over the world and I became good friends with a boy named Jonah from Australia.

"We had some great 1v1 training sessions together. The setup for the under 15s and 16s was extraordinary for this age group as there was seven teams in total from a feeder club called Roda F.C which has A,B,C teams and then Villareal Academy has A,B,C,D teams and the goal is to work your way up the teams.

“I learned how to communicate with my team even though there was a language barrier and still was able to have a great time and put in a great performance throughout the week.

"I now know a lot more about what it is going to take to make it as a professional player.”

Always looking to be a step ahead, Alex has always pushed himself and during covid, he took the opportunity of getting extra sessions with two great coaches in Craig Donnellan and Conor Meade.

This he believes paid off as he was the stand out player in a camp that gave him the opportunity of travelling to Spain.

“It was by far the best experience of my life from the quality of the training to the setup the coaches and the people I got to meet.

"The Lads in the academy made the experience for me as they were so welcoming and kind by the end of the week it was like I had always being playing with them.

"The environment around the club is truly a great place to grow and learn as a young player with the dream of playing professionally.”