Temple B cause shock of the round in AOH Cup with victory over Grangevale

Grangevale 0

Temple B 3

IT was certainly a weekend of cup shocks as Temple United B took a big scalp when they ousted Premier A side Grangevale from the AOH Cup following a convincing victory at Mayfield United Park.

What a performance it was from the Third Division side and if chances were to be counted, the victory would have been way more convincing.

Temple impressed from the off with Ryan Constant firing inches over after collecting from O’Mahoney.

Temple had a chance to nose in front when they were awarded a penalty for a hand ball incident inside the box, but from the spot, Gary Connolly failed to beat Kennedy.

What a chance fell for Grangevale when Brian O’Leary played in Phill Sweetnam, but he somehow steered wide with the goal gaping.

At the other end, a delicate through ball from O’Mahoney setup Casey, but Kennedy made enough ground to smother the danger promptly.

But on the break, a surging run from Frank McCarthy down the right flank saw him feed Casey who helped on for Dowdall to pick out Ryan Constant who forced home on 32.

Temple came close again when Casey’s header from O’Mahoney’s cross came back off the upright.

Temple were well in control now and Grangevale had a close call when Constant’s low effort went off Buckley to go narrowly out for a corner.

With just seconds to the break, O’Mahoney headed on from McCarthy’s cross for Casey who blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

Temple applied immediate pressure from the start of the second half with Kennedy saving well from Conor Kent.

Temple United B's goalscorers Kieran Casey, Christopher Dowdall and Ryan Constant. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Kennedy was in action again minutes later when he brought off a fine save from O’Mahoney.

Despite being under pressure, a great chance fell for Grangevale’s Corey Harris, but he drilled over with the goal gaping.

But play was soon back in the Grangevale half with Temple doubling their advantage after Dowdall showed neat control before shuffling to his right to produce a wonderful finish on 65 minutes.

Soon afterwards, Temple extended their lead.

And it arrived as a result of mighty work from O’Mahoney which ended with Kieran Casey drilling low past Kennedy to make it 3-0 on 72.

At this stage, there was really no way back for the Premier A side as Temple B managed the game to their liking all the way through to the final whistle.

GRANGEVALE: Ryan Kennedy, John Barry, Eric Compagno, Diarmuid O’Neill, Alan Buckley, Mickey Hennessy, Brian O’Leary, James Kelleher, Billy Tabb, Dan Harvey, Phill Sweetnam.

Subs: Dave Barrett for James Kelleher (7), Corey Harris for Brian O’Leary (half-time), Gary McCarthy and Jacob Moleli for Phill Sweetnam and Mickey Hennessy (63), Greg Barry for Eric Compagno (75),

TEMPLE: Eric Healy, Frank McCarthy, Danny Good, Jonathon O’Mahoney, Alan Deveroux, Conor Kent, Kieran Casey, Gary Connolly, Damien O’Mahoney, Christopher Dowdall, Ryan Constant,

Subs: Gary O’Connor for Ryan Constant (65), Cian O’Shea for Damien O’Mahoney (76), Aaron Donoghue and Conor O’Callaghan for Christopher Dowdall and Kieran Casey (83), Christopher Sexton for Alan Deveroux (89).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.