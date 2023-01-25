Grenagh scrape into next round of CWSSL U12 Shield by beating Lakewood

Lakewood United 1

Grenagh United 2

Grenagh progressed into the next round of the CWSSL Under 12 Shield following a narrow 2-1 win over a spirited Lakewood United in Lakewood last weekend as both teams served up an entertaining hours game in damp and drizzle conditions.

Both teams had early attempts on goal with Grenagh keeper Chloe Drummond doing well to gather the ball from Lakewood’s 10 in the early minutes while at the other end Grenagh’s Ava Murphy drove into the area only to see her shot on goal go wide.

By the 14th minute the visitors took the lead when Ava Murphy’s corner kick from the far side was deflected into the Lakewood net by a defender and almost had a second moments later only for Elsie Mullins in the Lakewood goal saving well from an advancing Leah Lyne as the visitors were looking for a second.

Lakewood started to come forward themselves in an effort to get back into the game, Aibhe Fitzgerald’s cross going right through the penalty area with no one there to put the ball into the Grenagh net.

However in the 26th minute Lakewood managed to equalise when Anna Scally thumped the ball into the back of the Grenagh net from 12 yards following a corner kick while moments later at the other end of the pitch Lakewood keeper Elsie Mullins well to gather at the feet of Ava Murphy as the half drew to a close.

Lakewood Rangers who played against Grenagh in the CWSSL U12 Denise McArdle Moore Perpetual Cup at Lakewood. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Grenagh regained the lead less than two minutes after the restart when Lakewood failed to clear a bouncing ball in the area with Ava Murphy finding the back of the net from 12 yards with a low shot into the corner.

Grenagh had a period of dominance following the second goal and had a number of chances on goal including one from Caoimhe O’Leary whose effort went just wide and another chance when the ball bounced around in the six yard box with up to five attempts from Grenagh being blocked by the Lakewood defence before being cleared.

Lakewood keeper Elsie Mullins did well to hold onto Grenagh’s Leah Lyne’s 25 yard effort while at the other end Lakewood’s Aibhe Fitzgerald had a chance to equalise as she rounded the Grenagh keeper only to be unable to control the ball in front of goal and saw her effort go wide.

The closing few minutes belonged to Grenagh as they pressed forward looking for a third with Ava Murphy’s effort going just wide hitting the side netting and Emily Bushell putting two efforts wide although Lakewood did have a chance to draw level only for Grenagh keeper Chloe Drummond managing to dive at the feet of an advancing Anna Skally.

In the end it was Grenagh who progressed with excellent performances from Lakewood’s Isabell Courtney, Ann Moriarty and Anna Skally while Leah Lynn, Emily Doherty and Ava Murphy impressed for the visitors.

Lakewood United: Elsie Mullins, Aideen Fitzgerald, Ann Moriarty, Anna Skally, Isabell Courtney, Jenna Duane, Aoibhe Fitzgerald, Emma O’Riordan, Sadabh Cunniffe, Emma O’Hea, Emily Bushell, Zoe O’Driscoll, Vauntia Turra, Lucy O’Connor

Grenagh: Chloe Drummond. Jenny Murphy, Cadhla O’Leary, Ava Flaherty, Emer Buckley, Leah Lyne, Caoimhe O’Leary, Ava Murphy, Emily Doherty, Jasmine Dennehy, Amelia Mostyn, Kayla Murphy, Sophie Murphy, Abbie Murphy, Mary Thomson, Claire McDonnell, Shona Murphy

Referee: Robert Whelan.