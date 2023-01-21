Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 12:35

Cork recall key men for final as Mark Keane departure looks to be confirmed

Experienced quartet named to start as Rebels seek first Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League title since 2017
Cork hurler Robbie O'Flynn. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

Niall O’Leary, Damien Cahalane, Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan make their first starts of the year for Cork in Sunday’s Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League final against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn (3pm).

The starting 15 shows nine changes from last week’s semi-final win over Limerick at the same venue, but the initial plan of the Cork management was to make ten switches.

Mark Keane (right) celebrates with Joseph O'Sullivan after Ballygiblin's win over Easkey in the All-Ireland Club JHC final at Croke Park last week. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Mark Keane (right) celebrates with Joseph O'Sullivan after Ballygiblin's win over Easkey in the All-Ireland Club JHC final at Croke Park last week. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In the team submitted for the match programme, Mark Keane – fresh from last week’s AIB All-Ireland Club JHC win with Ballygiblin – was named at centre-back, but on Friday it was reported that he was set for a return to Australian rules football, in which he previously represented Collingwood.

Captain Seán O’Donoghue was due to be rested after starting Cork’s previous three games of the year but he will start wearing number 17 while Jack O’Connor – scorer of 1-2 for UCC against Maynooth University in the Fitzgibbon Cup on Thursday night – will, unusually for an attacker, wear number 6 as a substitute.

Seán O’Leary Hayes, Brian Roche, Seán Twomey, Colin Walsh and Declan Dalton are the other five players to come into the side from last week.

CORK (v Tipperary): 

P Collins (Ballinhassig); 

S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), R Downey (Glen Rovers), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton); 

C Cormack (Blackrock), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); 

T O’Connell (Midleton), B Roche (Bride Rovers); 

S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), R O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), L Meade (Newcestown); 

C Walsh (Kanturk), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), P Horgan (Glen Rovers). 

Subs: G Collins (Ballinhassig), J O’Connor (Sarsfields), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), E Roche (Bride Rovers), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), C Lehane (Midleton), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Blarney), C Beausang (Midleton).

<p>Ben Walsh of Midleton CBS tries to find a way through the De La Salle defence in the TUS Dr Harty Cup quarter-final at Fethard. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Harty Cup semi-final preview: Midleton CBS face difficult task against Thurles

