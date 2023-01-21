Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 07:50

Harty Cup semi-final preview: Midleton CBS face difficult task against Thurles

Tipp outfit knocked out St Colman's in a cracking quarter-final
Ben Walsh of Midleton CBS tries to find a way through the De La Salle defence in the TUS Dr Harty Cup quarter-final at Fethard. Picture: Larry Cummins

Denis Hurley

MIDLETON CBS are the last Cork school standing as the TUS Dr Harty Cup semi-finals take place.

While there were six sides from the county in the 14 that began the competition, three of them – Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mainistir Thuaidh, Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide and St Francis College Rochestown – exited after the group stage and Christian Brothers College and St Colman’s College from Fermoy were beaten in the quarter-finals last Wednesday week.

Midleton CBS also looked to be heading out as they trailed Waterford city side De La Salle by two points in the closing stages of their last-eight tie at Fethard but a surging finish gave them victory.

Jack Leahy and Ben Walsh had the goals at the death to ensure a 2-15 to 0-16 win and now they face Thurles CBS at Mallow this afternoon (3pm).

James O’Brien, Timmy Wilk and goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan are other key performers for the East Cork school – the only Cork side to win the competition since 2003, doing so in 2006 and 2019 – but Thurles will be a tough test.

The Tipperary side topped their group with a scoring difference of 50 points across their three games and then edged out Colman’s, who had finished tied with Midleton in the group stage, as Tommy Maher’s late goal resulted in a 1-16 to 0-17 win.

In the other semi-final, Ardscoil Rís clash with Cashel Community School – victors against Cork’s CBC in the quarters – with Kilmallock the venue for a 12.30pm throw-in. The final takes place on Saturday, February 4.

Harty Cup: St Colman's crash out to late Thurles salvo in quarter-final cracker

