Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 15:23

Harty Cup: St Colman's crash out to late Thurles salvo in quarter-final cracker

North Cork school led throughout a hard-hitting clash in Bansha until Tommy Maher struck for a key injury-time goal
Harty Cup: St Colman's crash out to late Thurles salvo in quarter-final cracker

Conor Hazelwood, St, Colman's College looking to get past, Timmy Wilk, Sean O'Callaghan and Tiernan Roche, Midleton CBS. Picture: Dan Linehan

Eamonn Murphy

Thurles CBS 1-16 St Colman's 0-17

HEARTBREAK for St Colman's after a pulsating Dr Harty Cup quarter-final in tough conditions as Thurles plundered 1-1 in injury time to snatch a win.

The Fermoy side, who were hoping this season to end a 20-year wait since their ninth title, hurled superbly for long spells, with Bride Rovers' Ronan O'Connell and David Barry, Watergrasshill's Michael O'Driscoll and Brendan Lehane their standout performers. 

They were 0-17 to 0-15 in front with time running out after Jamie Magner iced a free following a foul on the lively Liam Óg Hegarty until disaster struck on the next possession. A breaking ball skidded in behind the rearguard and they were forced to concede a free. Tommy Maher opted to go for goal and blasted through the cover on the line to stun Colman's.

That gave Thurles a one-point advantage and when they forced a turnover on the puck-out which skillful forward Robbie Ryan slammed between the posts much to the delight of their supporters. There was time for Colman's to try and engineer a goal but the sliotar was scrambled clear and the final whistle sounded.

Colman's had utilised the wind well in the first half to lead 0-10 to 0-6, when Lehane fired over three lovely points in a row, with O'Driscoll and Liam Foley winning crucial puck-out possession down the flanks and O'Connell giving an all-action display from midfield. It was particularly commendable given they couldn't start marquee man Cillian Tobin, an All-Ireland winner with Cork in 2021.

Thurles did settle coming up to the break, with Tipp minor star Joe Egan causing huge problems with his athleticism and direct running from midfield.

CBS resumed with the strong breeze to their backs and nabbed three points in a row. However, Colman's settled, with Óisín Fitzgerald and Denis Cashman clearing their lines well. They were able to maintain the two-point advantage until the Tipp school pounced in injury time. 

A great game but that won't be much consolation to the Colman's faithful.  

Scorers for Thurles CBS: T Maher 1-4 (1-2 f, 0-1 65), R Ryan 0-6 (0-3 f), R Stapleton, S Walsh 0-2 each, J Egan, D Rossiter 0-1 each.

St Colman's: J Magner 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), R O'Connell, B Lehane 0-3 each, L Foley, L Óg Hegarty 0-2 each, E Flynn, M O'Driscoll 0-1 each. 

ST COLMAN'S: S Coughlan (Fermoy); D Barry (Bride Rovers), D Cashman (Bride Rovers), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s); O Fitzgerald (St Catherine's), J O’Brien (Fermoy), C Hazelwood (Bride Rovers); G O'Brien (St Catherine's), R O’Connell (Bride Rovers); L Foley (Watergrasshill), J Magner (Killavullen), M O'Driscoll (Watergrasshill); S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s), L Óg Hegarty (Kilworth), B Lehane (Watergrasshill).

Subs: E Flynn (Kilworth) for G O'Brien (40), C Tobin (Bride Rovers) for O'Donoghue (44), A Hickey (Ballyduff) for Hazelwood (48).

CBS THURLES: E Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); L Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), E Morriss (do), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); E O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), J Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), S Walsh (Moycarkey Borris); J Egan (do), T Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), D Rossiter (Durlas Óg), A Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); R Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), J Lahart (do), R Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: B Flanagan (Moycarkery Borris) for Lahart (50), K Purcell (Durlas Óg) for Doyle (inj 55), E Ralf (Durlas Óg) for J Maher (59).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).

More in this section

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks The Longshot: Mr Irrelevant is now centre stage
Freemount can't cope with Thurles Sars' class in Munster semi Freemount can't cope with Thurles Sars' class in Munster semi
Ryan Creech and Niamh Moore take the individual honours in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race Ryan Creech and Niamh Moore take the individual honours in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race
hartycork gaa
Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21 - UEFA European U21 Championship - Qualifying - Group F - Tallaght Stadium

Tyreik Wright leaves Aston Villa to join Plymouth Argyle 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more