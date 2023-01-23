Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 10:50

Cork Darts: Groves in top form in CDO Premier Division

Frank Goulding looks ahead to the Cork City Individual Championships next month
Cork Darts: Groves in top form in CDO Premier Division

Cork Darts: The Gallows 1, winners of the recent Cork Darts Organisation First Division League and who opened their trophy campaign with a win against River Lane. Picture: Dave Cremin

Frank Goulding

THE second series of games in the Cork Darts Organisation trophy competitions were played last week and even at this early stage, the Groves 2 are setting the pace in the Premier Division section 1.

Groves travelled away to the Cow and happily came away with a 3-2 win over the home side who had ended Quinlans 2's 11-game winning streak last week. Meanwhile, Quinlans themselves were 4-1 winners at home against the Joshua Tree.

Also in the Premier Division over in section 2, the Groves' first squad were 3-2 winners against the Top of the Hill while Quinlans 1 had an away 3-2 win over Ma Dullea's.

Gallows 1 operating in the first division section 1 repeated their recent league semi-final win over the River Lane with a 3-2 win while the Joshua Tree had a 3-2 win over the Old Reliable.

Over in section 2 of the first division Residence got the better of the Gallows' second squad 3-2 while Aunties who travelled to O’Cionnaigh’s came away with a 3-2 win from their visit.

Red Cove Inn were the night's top points-winners as they were in outstanding darting form in their home meeting with the Tower Bar and going on to mark up five wins from five played in section 1 of the Second Division while the Joshua Tree at home against the Glenryan Tavern scored a 3-2 victory.

Section 2 of the Second Division saw newcomers the Cotton Ball entertain recent league winners the Gallows 3 and will count themselves unlucky to lose 3-2 while the Maple Leaf had a long bus ride to Carrigaline GAA but the journey home would surely have seemed shorter after their 3-2 win.

Jack Fords took four points from their home fixture against the Residence in their 4-1 win in the Third Division while the Muskerry Arms were 3-2 winners over Ma Dullea's also in Division 3.

The Cork City Individual Championships, which was more commonly known as the Murphy's Individual Championships due to the brewery's long-term sponsorship since 1949, are once more down for decision on Sunday, February 5.

This will be the 73rd, staging of the championship which was first played for in 1949 which last year was won by John Paul Dowdall of the Joshua Tree with his defeat of team-mate William Fouhy.

With its quick-fire format of 301 double-off it certainly puts the skids under many darts players as the game can be finished in just six darts on a good day at the oche.

Glen Rovers will be the venue for the championship which will carry a minimum prize fund of €1,300 with entries accepted at the venue only until 3.15pm and first darts on the oche at 3.45pm.

Read More

Cork Darts: Groves get the new year off to a fine start

More in this section

Harty Cup semi-final preview: Midleton CBS face difficult task against Thurles Harty Cup semi-final preview: Midleton CBS face difficult task against Thurles
Cork Hurling Talking Points: Grit and a goal threat offer Rebel fans hope Cork Hurling Talking Points: Grit and a goal threat offer Rebel fans hope
Ballygiblin v Easkey - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Championship Final Ballygiblin hail Mark Keane's brilliance as Cork hurler prepares to return to Aussie Rules
other sportscork darts
<p>Cork hurler Robbie O'Flynn. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Cork v Tipp: Teams named for Munster Senior Hurling League final at Páirc Uí Rinn

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more